Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Other fire related developments include:

Debris and elevated turbidity from the Eaton Fire potentially impacted Pasadena Water and Power’s drinking water system in the Eaton Fire evacuated areas. The State Water Resources Control Board, Pasadena Public Health Department and Pasadena Water and Power Water System are advising residents of Pasadena to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking in the impacted areas until further notice.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has issued a boil water notice for Pacific Palisades and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard for the next 48 hours. “This applies to water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes and food preparation such as washing produce,” the LAWDP’s website said. Officials said boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Tap water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a request from Los Angeles County to deploy 8,000 National Guard members to the region to help combat fires and prevent looting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20 people for looting as of Thursday afternoon).

The NFL announced the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Jan. 13 will be moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, citing concerns for public safety.

Fire status as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Palisades Fire:

20,438 acres

5,316 structures damaged or destroyed

8% contained

Spot fires were contained in the Topanga area overnight. The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. There is a 30% chance of strong Santa Ana winds occurring Monday, Jan. 13 night and into Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Eaton Fire

13,956 acres

4,000-5,000 structures damaged or destroyed

3% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

771 acres

37% contained

Evacuation orders have been lifted.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

395 acres

75% contained

Sunset Fire

43 acres

100% contained

The Sunset Fire is reported to be 100% and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Kenneth Fire

1,000 acres

35% contained

The Kenneth Fire has been stopped according to an 8 p.m. press conference held Friday, Jan. 10 by Los Angeles County officials. No structures have been lost.

Archer Fire

19 acres

The Archer Fire in Granada Hills was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. It has reported to have been quickly knocked down.

