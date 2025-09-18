header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
First 2025 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
| Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Mosquito

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in Los Angeles county for the 2025 season.

Four persons were hospitalized with West Nile virus illness beginning in late July through late August and are recovering. The identified cases reside in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and central Los Angeles areas.

West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. West Nile virus can affect the nervous system and result in meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death.

While everyone is at risk for West Nile Virus, adults over the age of 50 years and people with chronic health problems are at higher risk of severe illness. Although not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.

“The first human cases of West Nile virus are an important reminder that we all need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito breeding,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Mosquitos thrive in hot weather, increasing the risk of bites and mosquito-borne diseases. People should follow these simple steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and risk for mosquito bites: 1) Use insect repellent on you and your family, 2) Remove items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed and 3) Use, install, or repair window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.”

Public Health reports human cases of WNV every year in L.A. county, at an average of 56 cases per year during the last five years. However, the total number of people infected with WNV each year in L.A. county is much higher as most infected persons do not experience any illness or only mild illness. These cases are neither reported nor recognized as West Nile virus. About three-quarters of reported cases have had severe disease and approximately 10% of patients with severe WNV die from complications. This does not include cases in Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments.

Public Health recommends the following actions to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection:

Avoid getting mosquito bites.

Avoid mosquito-infested areas at dawn and dusk as this is when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Use insect repellant. Use Environmental Protection Agency registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Find the right insect repellent for you by using EPA’s search tool.

Cover up. Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when you are outdoors, particularly at the times and in areas where more mosquitoes are present.

Keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Use tight-fitting screens on windows and doors. Check for and repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Prevent mosquito breeding.

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pet bowls, flowerpot saucers, rain barrels, or other containers. These are where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Empty and wash birdbaths and wading pools weekly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools; drain any water collecting on pool covers.

Stock garden ponds with mosquitofish, goldfish, Koi or other mosquito-eating fish. These feed on mosquito eggs and larvae.

Public Health collaborates with local vector control agencies to target areas for mosquito control activities and engage residents to provide information about how to protect themselves. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection. Preventing mosquito breeding and mosquito bites are the best ways to prevent WNV infection. West Nile virus spreads during warm weather months when mosquitoes are most active. The virus survives in nature in several types of birds and is transmitted by the bites of mosquitoes that feed on infected birds. The emergence of WNV cases each year can be preceded by an increased number of dead birds.

“Detecting West Nile virus in our district is a reminder that this virus has been present in California, and right here in our community, for over 20 years. It’s part of our local environment and continues to reappear year after year. With the recent rains and more in the forecast, conditions are ideal for mosquitoes to breed,” said Brenna Bates-Grubb, Community Outreach Specialist, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. “We urge everyone to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families: use EPA-approved mosquito repellent, keep swimming pools clean and maintained, drain any standing water around your home and check for sources like buckets, plant saucers, or clogged gutters that can fill with rainwater. It only takes a small amount of water for mosquitoes to breed.”

For more information on West Nile virus, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/vectorwestnile.htm. To find a local vector control district, visit http://www.socalmosquito.org.

Neglected swimming pools or “green pools” that may contribute to mosquito breeding should be reported to the Public Health Environmental Health Division at (626) 430-5360 or online at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh/safety/public-pools.htm, or to a local vector control district for pools at single family homes. Dead birds may be reported by calling (877) 968-2473 or online: https://westnile.ca.gov/report.php.
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location

Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
Thursday, Sep 18, 2025
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event

Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
Wednesday, Sep 17, 2025
 The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
FULL STORY...

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer

Supes Rename Castaic Sports Complex in Honor of Deputy Ryan Clikunbroomer
Tuesday, Sep 16, 2025
On the two-year anniversary of his passing, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to rename the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan M. Clikunbroomer.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Starbucks Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Oct. 1: National Coffee with a Cop Day at Starbucks
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
Get ready to participate and make a difference during this year’s annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20. From 9 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 20: California Coastal Cleanup Day Includes Acton Location
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
College of the Canyons women's soccer checks in at No. 7 in the first California Community College Sports Information Association statewide rankings released Sept. 16.
COC Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 7
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
College of the Canyons women's golf won its third straight Western State Conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 15 at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, carding a four-player score of 338 to top the seven-team field.
Canyons Takes Top Spot, Kitabatake Medals Again
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with the Child and Family Center, invites the community to join UNITE Against Domestic Violence, a powerful community event on Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: SCV Zonta Club, Child & Family Host UNITE Against Domestic Violence
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team picked up its second conference win in as many tries with a solid 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Sept. 17 in Riverside.
Master’s Women’s Volleyball Gets Conference Road Win in Three Sets
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: The Gray Area," featuring mentalist Allen Gittelson, 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.
Oct. 3: ‘Enchanted, The Gray Area’ with Allen Gittelson at The MAIN
TMU Golf Teams Compete in First Tournament, Ulibarri Wins Title
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams started off their season at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 15 and 16, with Hannah Ulibarri winning the individual title on the women's side.
TMU Golf Teams Compete in First Tournament, Ulibarri Wins Title
Mustangs Reload After Championship Season
The Master's University men's volleyball program enters the 2025–26 season with momentum that few teams in the country can match. After completing a perfect 27–0 season that included GSAC regular-season and tournament championships, capped by the program's first NAIA National Championship, the Mustangs are set to reload with seven new faces who bring experience, athleticism and depth to a championship roster.
Mustangs Reload After Championship Season
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
 The Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to take part in a special Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Sept. 20: Castaic Animal Care Center Hosts Emergency Preparedness Adoption Event
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, Values
The board of directors for Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its newly refined mission, vision and values.
Nonprofit Yes I Can Unveils New Mission, Vision, Values
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Golden Globe Foundation—making it the only community college selected nationwide for the foundation’s 2025-26 awards.
COC Named Sole Community College Recipient of 2025-26 Golden Globe Foundation Grant
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
The California Department of Public Health is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.
California Issues Respiratory Virus Immunization Guidance for 2025
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, Celebrating Life, by Bob Hernandez on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Nov. 19.
Sept. 18 – Nov. 19: Celebrating Life By Bob Hernandez at The MAIN
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Ten-time Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval is teaming up with California State University, Northridge’s music students for a live performance during a free screening of the film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story” on Sept. 24, as part of CSUN’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Sept. 24: Jazz Legend Arturo Sandoval Teams Up with CSUN Music Students
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community back to Old Orchard Park for its official grand reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.
Sept. 30: Join the Fun at the Grand Reopening of Old Orchard Park
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
SCVNews.com