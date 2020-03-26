[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
| Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Los Angeles County Superior Court
The Stanley Mosk Courthouse of the LA County Superior Court. Los Angeles Superior Court, the largest court in the nation, barred the public from entering the courthouse but has allowed the media to enter, consistent with the governor’s statewide order. (Photo credit: Nathan Solis/CNS).

 

By Maria Dinzeo
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.

The First Amendment Coalition sent Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye a letter Wednesday urging her and the Judicial Council, the administrative body for the courts, to advise California’s trial courts on methods for keeping the courts open for press coverage, even as courthouses shut their physical doors to the public.

“First, telephonic hearings must be conducted on conference lines that make some allowance for free public usage. And dial-in information must be readily available to the public in advance of the hearing,” the letter says.

“Second, criminal proceedings, such as arraignments and sentencing, that take place in courtrooms or via video must in some way be open to the public and press,” the letter continues.

“Third, court records must remain publicly available,” the letter says. “Access will come to a screeching halt if clerks’ offices are closed to the public.”

California Supreme Court headquarters in San Francisco. (Photo credit: Coolcaesar/Wikipedia)
The letter goes on to argue that courts should move toward making all records available on their websites.

“If records cannot be made available online, courts should make arrangements for access in some other manner. Moreover, courts should waive any fees for online access at least until normal operations resume.”

Courts are excluded from Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 19 order shutting down all nonessential businesses, as are members of the press. But some restrictions have been necessary to slow the rate of infection in California.

In a letter to presiding judges statewide on March 20, Cantil-Sakauye empowered the courts to suspend all civil trials, prioritize criminal arraignments and restraining orders and eliminate bail to ease the burden of necessary court appearances.

The emergency relief order was limited, however, given the independence of each of the state’s 58 trial courts.

In the following weeks, California’s 58 superior courts trimmed operations drastically, with some closing courtrooms except for emergency hearings. Others vacated or indefinitely postponed all civil proceedings, still others switched to telephonic court hearings only. A number of courts, however, continued to hear criminal matters.

The varied approaches prompted local district attorneys throughout California to write to the chief justice, asking for uniformity. The chief, Cantil-Sakauye, quickly issued an order on March 23 suspending all jury trials statewide for 60 days, citing health regulations that recommend staying six feet away from people.

In the days before and after that order, many superior courts in California closed their doors to the public entirely. Some allowed press reporters to enter, in keeping with Gov. Newsom’s statewide order, while others barred the press along with the public.

Orange County Superior, for example, closed its doors to the public on March 17th and barred the press as well. At the same time, the court was live-streaming a few criminal hearings on its website.

On the civil side, lawyers continue to electronically file civil cases at the Orange County courthouse. But those civil filings are not being docketed by the clerk’s staff. Most of the staff was sent home March 13 for two weeks with full pay but without the ability to work online.

In contrast to many courts in California, Orange County has fought tooth and nail to preserve a docket-before-access policy. As a result, most of those filings cannot be reviewed and remain in effect sealed.

In the county next door, Los Angeles Superior Court, the largest court in the nation, barred the public from entering the courthouse but has allowed the media to enter, consistent with the governor’s statewide order. In addition, new civil filings in Los Angeles continue to be reviewed by the media as soon as they are received, before docketing.

In Northern California, San Mateo Superior Court, for example, receives electronic filings but has not docketed any of them since March 18th, essentially sealing them. The court had earlier refused an online option that would have allowed the press to see publicly filed judicial records before docketing, as is done in Los Angeles and a number of state courts in California.

San Francisco Superior Court, by contrast, is allowing lawyers to drop off their new filings in the lobby, and the staff is docketing those new filings and making them available for review online.

The First Amendment Coalition is asking for consistency within the court policies on public and press access.

“We recognize the severe health crises we all face as a society and applaud your leadership in issuing the March 23 Statewide Order,” the First Amendment Coalition’s letter read. “At the same time, we need to recognize that important civil liberties and constitutional rights should not be unduly restricted. While courts are closing buildings, halting proceedings and holding some hearings telephonically, we are concerned members of the press and public will face insurmountable barriers to access judicial records and proceedings.”

Glen Smith, litigation director for the coalition said in an interview, “The chief justice and the judicial council should remind the courts up and down the state that they need to make some kind of accommodation for public and press access. We don’t have secret court proceedings in this country.”

Most telephonic hearings are conducted through CourtCall, an expensive phone conference system primarily used by attorneys. CourtCall CEO Robert Alvarado said he would temporarily waive fees for reporters trying to call into courtrooms, but many courts have not publicized it as an option.

“We’re just asking for reasonable accommodations. We don’t expect people to jeopardize their health, but if they’re using systems like CourtCall or teleconferencing or video conferencing, that they find ways to make allowances,” Smith said.

The coalition’s letter was co-signed by several chapters of the ACLU and Society of Professional Journalists, along with Californians Aware, the California News Publishers Association, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Informed California Foundation, and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Jim Ewert, CNPA General Counsel, said the letter is more of a notice to the Judicial Council and chief justice to keep the free press in mind as the California courts shut their doors but continue to operate.

“We haven’t heard too many horror stories yet but we have heard that there have been difficulties in accessing newly filed complaints in some jurisdictions,” Ewert said. “We’re trying to get out in front of it as the courts are grappling with how they’re going to deal with this, and only the most essential hearings are being held right now. It’s important that the public still be considered in how that process is set up.”

He said courts can post clear notices about how the press and the public can access telephonic hearings.

“We just want to ensure that the process continues to be as open and transparent as it can be in these really difficult times. The Judicial Council, as the administrative arm of the courts, is the appropriate body to make those decisions and make them in a manner as uniform as possible,” Ewert said.

Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky said the presumption should lean toward transparency even in the midst of a public health crisis.

“Obviously, this is an unprecedented situation. But court proceedings and court records should be ‘open.’ The press and the public should be able to ‘attend’ electronic proceedings that they could have attended in person. Put another way, the public health emergency necessitates closing the physical courthouses, but it does not warrant greater secrecy.”
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable

As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services

The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts

(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
