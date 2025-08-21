Fitness Center Parents Protest Closing of Henry Mayo Kids Club on Aug. 29

Parents are protesting the closing of the Henry Mayo Kids Club at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Henry Mayo Fitness Center on Town Center Drive in Valencia, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29.

Amber Stefanelli Johnson, mother of Theodore, a toddler who frequently visits the Kids Club said the abrupt closing of the club was unexpected.

“The Henry Mayo Kids Club at the Henry Mayo Fitness Center, where Theodore has learned, grown and made lasting friendships for the past two years, is being suddenly shut down. This decision has shocked many families, as it removes an essential and enriching environment for dozens of local children,” she said. “The Kids Club is more than just a playroom, it’s a learning space and a safe haven for toddlers like Theodore. The heart of the program is Wendy, who has been running the Kids Club for many years. She teaches the children their ABCs, does holiday crafts and decorations, offers face painting and brings joy and structure to their early development. Her dedication and love for the kids cannot be overstated.”

Johnson said the Kids Club was important not only for the children, but also to the parents. She said she was only given two weeks notice of the club’s closure.

“It’s the only reason a lot of us moms and dads could even take care of ourselves,” she said. “It’s where our toddlers felt safe, loved, and seen. Now they’re just shutting it down, no community discussion, no chance to fight for it, no backup plan. And we’re all kind of reeling. We’ve started a petition and already have over 100 signatures. Parents are crying, angry, confused. Memberships will be canceled, trust has been broken. All we want is a chance to talk, to come up with another option, to be heard. This isn’t about gym space. It’s not about money. We pay for the Kids Spot. This is about a service that has been a lifeline to so many of us for years, being taken away like it doesn’t matter.”

Patrick Moody, a spokesperson for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, issued the following response to Johnson’s concerns:

“We’re very sorry to hear about Amber and Theodore’s disappointment and we agree with them about what a great place the Kid’s Club is. The hard reality is that over the past several years there has been declining utilization of the Kid’s Club. At this point we believe the space will be better used for another member benefit. We deeply value the role Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club plays in the lives of our members and we are committed to providing more services to support our members on their health and wellness journeys. We are not quite ready to share details but will be making an announcement soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...