Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC

After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.

“These awards are an incredible privilege and I’m proud of these five girls, but most importantly, I’m proud of the way each individual has contributed to the overall success of this team,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner . “I don’t think everyone realizes the depth of adversity we’ve faced this year as a team, and the way everyone has pulled their weight to contribute in the gym and in each match. This is a tough and determined group. These awards are incredible for each individual, but for me as a coach, they also represent the strength of the whole program and each person that has done their part to make it as successful as it is.”

Bella Amet was named the GSAC Player of the Year after leading the Lady Mustangs to the conference title. The Junior from Knoxville, Tenn. led the team with 270 kills (3.46/set), placing her second in the conference, and a .261 attack average. She had a career-high 29 kills this past Saturday in TMU’s five-set win over OUAZ on the road that captured the season crown.

“The Player of the Year Award isn’t just about stats and wins,” Hafner said. “To me, it’s about the type of player a team could rely on in the most crucial parts of the season to do their job at an exceptionally high level. Bella certainly did that physically, but most importantly to me and to our program, she did it as a leader. In a year of consistent adversity (personally and as a program), Bella was the model of mental toughness. After playing more of a supporting role last year, it’s been an absolute joy to see her step up, lead her teammates and push herself to limits that she herself didn’t even know she was capable of.”

This is the second year in a row the conference’s top player came from Master’s as Grace Colburn took the honor last season.

Kate Wagner was named the Setter of the Year after dishing a conference-high 858 assists this season. The sophomore from Chandler, Ariz. was named the GSAC Setter of the Week seven times this season and her 9.68 assists per set put her at the top of the charts in the conference. Perhaps more importantly, the team is hitting .218, which is the best in the GSAC.

“Kate has done a phenomenal job navigating and running a balanced offense all season, all while battling extreme individual adversity,” Hafner said. “In the biggest match of the season, and with more adversity heaped on her, Kate stepped up yet again and did her job. I’m incredibly proud of her fight.”

The Setter of the Year is the second for TMU in the last three seasons as Timberlie Miller got the nod after the 2023 season.

The Libero of the Year was Sierra Hale , a junior from Sandy, Ore. Her 5.16 digs per set ranked her second in the conference, but her 55 aces ranked her No. 1. This is the second consecutive year Hale has been named to the All-GSAC list.

“I couldn’t be happier for Sierra to earn this honor and know how hard she’s worked behind the scenes for the past couple of years to help her team,” said Hafner, a four-year starting libero for The Master’s who ranks third all-time with 1,590 career digs. “She’s been an anchor for us, pushing our ball control to higher standards. It’s never been about awards for Sierra, which makes this all the sweeter. (And now she can officially say she’s beat me!)”

Freshman of the Year honors went to The Master’s Macy Gebhards . The first-year player from Tampa, Fla. was second on the team with 232 kills (3.01/set), sixth best in the conference this season. She also contributed 29 blocks on the front row and added 16 service aces.

“I’m proud of Macy for stepping up to the challenge of learning a new position this year,” Hafner said. “After spending her entire prep career as an outside, she worked hard to learn the opposite position, improve her blocking, and has been incredibly impactful for our team this year. The best part is I know she has so much more potential left in her. I’m excited to see the way she continues to develop, but I’m proud of the work she’s put in already.”

Rounding out the All-GSAC honors for the Lady Mustangs is Middle Blocker McKenna Brady . The senior from Clovis, Calif. tallied 44 blocks on the season and added 147 kills. Her .346 attack percentage led the team.

“McKenna certainly had an All-GSAC worthy year as an attacker and blocker, but most importantly to me, McKenna stepped up and provided leadership at the most crucial parts of our season,” Hafner said. “She holds herself to the highest possible standards and her love for this program and her teammates are evident.”

