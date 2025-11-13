header image

November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025

After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master’s University women’s volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.

“These awards are an incredible privilege and I’m proud of these five girls, but most importantly, I’m proud of the way each individual has contributed to the overall success of this team,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner. “I don’t think everyone realizes the depth of adversity we’ve faced this year as a team, and the way everyone has pulled their weight to contribute in the gym and in each match. This is a tough and determined group. These awards are incredible for each individual, but for me as a coach, they also represent the strength of the whole program and each person that has done their part to make it as successful as it is.”

Bella Amet was named the GSAC Player of the Year after leading the Lady Mustangs to the conference title. The Junior from Knoxville, Tenn. led the team with 270 kills (3.46/set), placing her second in the conference, and a .261 attack average. She had a career-high 29 kills this past Saturday in TMU’s five-set win over OUAZ on the road that captured the season crown.

“The Player of the Year Award isn’t just about stats and wins,” Hafner said. “To me, it’s about the type of player a team could rely on in the most crucial parts of the season to do their job at an exceptionally high level. Bella certainly did that physically, but most importantly to me and to our program, she did it as a leader. In a year of consistent adversity (personally and as a program), Bella was the model of mental toughness. After playing more of a supporting role last year, it’s been an absolute joy to see her step up, lead her teammates and push herself to limits that she herself didn’t even know she was capable of.”

This is the second year in a row the conference’s top player came from Master’s as Grace Colburn took the honor last season.

Kate Wagner was named the Setter of the Year after dishing a conference-high 858 assists this season. The sophomore from Chandler, Ariz. was named the GSAC Setter of the Week seven times this season and her 9.68 assists per set put her at the top of the charts in the conference. Perhaps more importantly, the team is hitting .218, which is the best in the GSAC.

“Kate has done a phenomenal job navigating and running a balanced offense all season, all while battling extreme individual adversity,” Hafner said. “In the biggest match of the season, and with more adversity heaped on her, Kate stepped up yet again and did her job. I’m incredibly proud of her fight.”

The Setter of the Year is the second for TMU in the last three seasons as Timberlie Miller got the nod after the 2023 season.

The Libero of the Year was Sierra Hale, a junior from Sandy, Ore. Her 5.16 digs per set ranked her second in the conference, but her 55 aces ranked her No. 1. This is the second consecutive year Hale has been named to the All-GSAC list.

“I couldn’t be happier for Sierra to earn this honor and know how hard she’s worked behind the scenes for the past couple of years to help her team,” said Hafner, a four-year starting libero for The Master’s who ranks third all-time with 1,590 career digs. “She’s been an anchor for us, pushing our ball control to higher standards. It’s never been about awards for Sierra, which makes this all the sweeter. (And now she can officially say she’s beat me!)”

Freshman of the Year honors went to The Master’s Macy Gebhards. The first-year player from Tampa, Fla. was second on the team with 232 kills (3.01/set), sixth best in the conference this season. She also contributed 29 blocks on the front row and added 16 service aces.

“I’m proud of Macy for stepping up to the challenge of learning a new position this year,” Hafner said. “After spending her entire prep career as an outside, she worked hard to learn the opposite position, improve her blocking, and has been incredibly impactful for our team this year. The best part is I know she has so much more potential left in her. I’m excited to see the way she continues to develop, but I’m proud of the work she’s put in already.”

Rounding out the All-GSAC honors for the Lady Mustangs is Middle Blocker McKenna Brady. The senior from Clovis, Calif. tallied 44 blocks on the season and added 147 kills. Her .346 attack percentage led the team.

“McKenna certainly had an All-GSAC worthy year as an attacker and blocker, but most importantly to me, McKenna stepped up and provided leadership at the most crucial parts of our season,” Hafner said. “She holds herself to the highest possible standards and her love for this program and her teammates are evident.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2025 campaign with a 17-10 victory over Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
College of the Canyons women's soccer played to 3-0 win over Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Nov. 7, with the Cougars scoring a pair of second-half goals to ensure a Sophomore Night victory.
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
College of the Canyons men's soccer erupted for a season-best six goals to handily defeat Citrus College 6-2 on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the program's annual Sophomore Night.
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark
Pico No. 4
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation's top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine. 
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons' winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts
Saugus School
Santa Paula's holiday tradition returns as the 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade lights up Main Street on Friday, Nov. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., one of the only nighttime parades in Ventura county with nearly 50 floats and vehicles lit up with holiday cheer.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a fundraising event at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard delivered an exceptional performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association "Keeping the Music Alive" Field Show Tournament at Oxnard High School, earning top honors.
There is an unmistakable sense of excitement building in Santa Clarita as construction for The Rink Sports Pavilion, the city's new roller-skating facility, continues to make great progress.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., with a closed executive session starting at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising retailers to immediately stop selling and remove products that contain kratom and the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine from shelves.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting parents and caregivers about an ongoing multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in closed session. The open public session will be held at 5 p.m.
For the 31st consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received the Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada.
The Saugus Union School District Citizens' Oversight Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Saugus Union School District Office
College of the Canyons football closed out its 2025 campaign with a 17-10 victory over Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.
College of the Canyons women's soccer played to 3-0 win over Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Nov. 7, with the Cougars scoring a pair of second-half goals to ensure a Sophomore Night victory.
