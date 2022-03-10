Five Point Inks Seven-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Cube

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube. The seven-year agreement will rename the facility as “The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.”

“This is a historic partnership that will benefit not only patrons of The Cube, but all Santa Clarita residents,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “FivePoint’s roots in our valley can be traced to the Newhall Land and Farming Company, which built the master-planned community of Valencia that now includes The Cube. FivePoint, like the City, has demonstrated its commitment to preserving Santa Clarita’s rich history while laying the groundwork for the success and prosperity of future generations.”

In addition to developing FivePoint | Valencia, a large mixed-use community west of Interstate 5 in unincorporated Los Angeles County, FivePoint also has a long history of supporting events and activities within the city of Santa Clarita. FivePoint has previously sponsored events such as the Santa Clarita Marathon and River Rally Cleanup and has also played an integral role in protecting the City’s history by contributing to restoration efforts at Heritage Junction, located in William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

“FivePoint is delighted to join with the City of Santa Clarita in sponsoring and supporting The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center as one of the region’s premier recreation facilities and venues for community gatherings,” said FivePoint CEO Dan Hedigan. “This collaboration builds upon the longstanding relationship between the City and FivePoint to elevate the quality of life in one of the best communities to live and work in California.”

The Presenting Level Sponsorship Agreement will generate $50,000 annually to the City over the course of seven years, for a total amount of $350,000.

To learn more about The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com, call (661) 257-CUBE. To learn more about FivePoint | Valencia, please visit Valencia.com.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia (formerly known as Newhall Ranch) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

