Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita schools are: Charles Helmers, Oak Hills, Pico Canyon, Stevenson Ranch elementary schools and West Creek Academy.

The award program is celebrating its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data. Since its inception in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award remains one of the important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.

The exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools across the state after communities struggled for multiple years with urgent effects to physical and mental health and unprecedented challenges to delivering education. To select California Distinguished Schools, the California Department of Education (CDE) uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard (Dashboard). Specifically, schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data. Information regarding the 2022 Dashboard is provided on the CDE California School Dashboard and System of Support web page.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said. “California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families.”

The California Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years; therefore, awardees hold the title for two years.

﻿

The list of 356 recognized schools for 2023 is below. For more information, please visit the CDE California Distinguished Schools Program web page.

2023 California Distinguished Schools (County, District Name, School Name)

Los Angeles, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Los Angeles, Newhall, Pico Canyon Elementary

Los Angeles, Newhall, Oak Hills Elementary

Los Angeles, Saugus Union, Charles Helmers Elementary

Los Angeles, Saugus Union, West Creek Academy

Alameda, Alameda County Office of Education, Connecting Waters Charter – East Bay

Alameda, Alameda County Office of Education, Yu Ming Charter

Alameda, Alameda Unified, Amelia Earhart Elementary

Alameda, Alameda Unified, Bay Farm

Alameda, Alameda Unified, Frank Otis Elementary

Alameda, Albany City Unified, Cornell Elementary

Alameda, Berkeley Unified, Ruth Acty Elementary

Alameda, Berkeley Unified, Berkeley Arts Magnet at Whittier

Alameda, Dublin Unified, John Green Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Forest Park Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Mission Valley Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Joshua Chadbourne Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Fred E. Weibel Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Circle of Independent Learning

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Joseph Azevada Elementary

Alameda, Fremont Unified, Warm Springs Elementary

Alameda, Oakland Unified, AIMS College Prep Elementary

Alameda, Oakland Unified, Hillcrest

Alameda, Oakland Unified, Crocker Highlands Elementary

Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Wildwood Elementary

Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Beach Elementary

Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Havens Elementary

Butte, Chico Unified, Achieve Charter School of Chico

Contra Costa, Canyon Elementary, Canyon Elementary

Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary

Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Burton Valley Elementary

Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Lafayette Elementary

Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Los Perales Elementary

Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Donald L. Rheem Elementary

Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Camino Pablo Elementary

Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Sequoia Elementary

Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Walnut Acres Elementary

Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Bancroft Elementary

Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Del Rey Elementary

Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Glorietta Elementary

Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Sleepy Hollow Elementary

Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Wagner Ranch Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Vista Grande Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Neil A. Armstrong Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Alamo Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Greenbrook Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Live Oak Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Hidden Hills Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Sycamore Valley Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, John Baldwin Elementary

Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Walt Disney Elementary

Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary

Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Parkmead Elementary

Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Tice Creek

Contra Costa, West Contra Costa Unified, Kensington Elementary

Contra Costa, West Contra Costa Unified, Madera Elementary

El Dorado, Buckeye Union Elementary, Buckeye Union Mandarin Immersion Charter

Fresno, Clovis Unified, Dry Creek Elementary

Fresno, Kingsburg Elementary, Charter Lincoln Elementary

Glenn, Lake Elementary, Lake Elementary

Glenn, Plaza Elementary, Plaza Elementary

Humboldt, Arcata Elementary Union, Street Charter

Humboldt, Fortuna Elementary, Redwood Preparatory Charter

Humboldt, Freshwater Elementary, Freshwater Elementary

Humboldt, Jacoby Creek Elementary, Jacoby Creek

Kern, Bakersfield City, Downtown Elementary

Kern, Norris Elementary, Veterans Elementary

Kern, Rosedale Union Elementary, American Elementary

Los Angeles, ABC Unified, Stowers (Cecil B.) Elementary

Los Angeles, ABC Unified, Wittmann (Helen) Elementary

Los Angeles, ABC Unified, Cerritos Elementary

Los Angeles, ABC Unified, Gonsalves (Joe A.) Elementary

Los Angeles, Alhambra Unified, Repetto Elementary

Los Angeles, Alhambra Unified, Monterey Highlands Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Hugo Reid Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Camino Grove Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Highland Oaks Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Rancho Learning Center (Alternative)

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Baldwin Stocker Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Holly Avenue Elementary

Los Angeles, Arcadia Unified, Longley Way Elementary

Los Angeles, Bonita Unified, Oak Mesa Elementary

Los Angeles, Culver City Unified, El Marino Elementary

Los Angeles, El Monte City, Cleminson Elementary

Los Angeles, El Segundo Unified, Richmond Street Elementary

Los Angeles, Glendale Unified, Dunsmore Elementary

Los Angeles, Glendale Unified, Mountain Avenue Elementary

Los Angeles, Glendale Unified, Valley View Elementary

Los Angeles, Glendale Unified, Monte Vista Elementary

Los Angeles, Glendale Unified, John C. Fremont Elementary

Los Angeles, Hermosa Beach City Elementary, Hermosa View Elementary

Los Angeles, Inglewood Unified, Wilder’s Preparatory Academy Charter

Los Angeles, La Canada Unified, La Canada Elementary

Los Angeles, La Canada Unified, Palm Crest Elementary

Los Angeles, La Canada Unified, Paradise Canyon Elementary

Los Angeles, Las Virgenes Unified, Chaparral Elementary

Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Office of Education, Lashon Academy

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Goethe International Charter

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Renaissance Arts Academy

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Westwood Charter Elementary

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Granada Hills Charter

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Larchmont Charter

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Science Academy STEM Magnet

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Richland Avenue Elementary

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified, Canyon Charter Elementary

Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach Unified, Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary

Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach Unified, Meadows Avenue Elementary

Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach Unified, Pacific Elementary

Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Soleado Elementary

Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Vista Grande Elementary

Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Silver Spur Elementary

Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Rancho Vista Elementary

Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Dapplegray Elementary

Los Angeles, Pasadena Unified, Sierra Madre Elementary

Los Angeles, Redondo Beach Unified, Jefferson Elementary

Los Angeles, Redondo Beach Unified, Birney Elementary

Los Angeles, Rosemead Elementary, Mildred B. Janson Elementary

Los Angeles, San Marino Unified, Carver Elementary

Los Angeles, San Marino Unified, Valentine Elementary

Los Angeles, South Pasadena Unified, Arroyo Vista Elementary

Los Angeles, South Pasadena Unified, Monterey Hills Elementary

Los Angeles, South Pasadena Unified, Marengo Elementary

Los Angeles, Torrance Unified, Joseph Arnold Elementary

Los Angeles, Torrance Unified, Hickory Elementary

Los Angeles, Torrance Unified, Towers Elementary

Los Angeles, Torrance Unified, Anza Elementary

Los Angeles, Walnut Valley Unified, Collegewood Elementary

Los Angeles, Walnut Valley Unified, Leonard G. Westhoff Elementary

Los Angeles, Walnut Valley Unified, Evergreen Elementary

Los Angeles, Walnut Valley Unified, Walnut Elementary

Los Angeles, Walnut Valley Unified, Maple Hill Elementary

Los Angeles, Wiseburn Unified, Da Vinci Connect

Madera, Golden Valley Unified, Stone Creek Elementary

Marin, Larkspur-Corte, Madera Cove

Marin, Larkspur-Corte, Madera Neil Cummins Elementary

Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Tamalpais Valley Elementary

Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Strawberry Point Elementary

Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Edna Maguire Elementary

Marin, Miller Creek Elementary, Vallecito Elementary

Marin, Novato Unified, Novato Charter

Marin, Reed Union Elementary, Bel Aire Elementary

Marin, Ross Valley Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary

Monterey, Washington Union Elementary, Washington Elementary

Orange, Brea-Olinda Unified, Olinda Elementary

Orange, Brea-Olinda Unified, BOUSD Online Academy

Orange, Brea-Olinda Unified, Brea Country Hills Elementary

Orange, Capistrano Unified, Oxford Preparatory Academy – South Orange County

Orange, Centralia Elementary, Los Coyotes Elementary

Orange, Cypress Elementary, Margaret Landell Elementary

Orange, Fountain Valley Elementary, Plavan (Urbain H.) Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Laguna Road Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Acacia Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Hermosa Drive Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Robert C. Fisler Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Beechwood Elementary

Orange, Fullerton Elementary, Sunset Lane Elementary

Orange, Garden Grove Unified, A. G. Cook Elementary

Orange, Garden Grove Unified, Ethan B. Allen Elementary

Orange, Huntington Beach City Elementary, S. A. Moffett Elementary

Orange, Irvine Unified, Stonegate Elementary

Orange, Irvine Unified, Santiago Hills Elementary

Orange, Irvine Unified, Irvine Unified School District Virtual Academy

Orange, Irvine Unified, Alternative Education-San Joaquin High

Orange, Irvine Unified, Vista Verde

Orange, Irvine Unified, Brywood Elementary

Orange, Los Alamitos Unified, Jack L. Weaver Elementary

Orange, Los Alamitos Unified, Rossmoor Elementary

Orange, Los Alamitos Unified, Francis Hopkinson Elementary

Orange, Orange County Department of Education, Oxford Preparatory Academy – Saddleback Valley

Orange, Orange Unified, Orange County Classical Academy

Orange, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Bryant Ranch Elementary

Orange, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Brookhaven Elementary

Orange, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Lakeview Elementary

Orange, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Linda Vista Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Heritage Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Myford Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Tustin Memorial Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Hicks Canyon Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Red Hill Elementary

Orange, Tustin Unified, Orchard Hills

Orange, Westminster, Schroeder Elementary

Placer, Eureka Union, Ridgeview Elementary

Placer, Loomis Union Elementary, Loomis Basin Charter

Placer, Newcastle Elementary, Creekside Charter

Placer, Rocklin Unified, Rocklin Academy

Placer, Rocklin Unified, Maria Montessori Charter Academy

Placer, Tahoe-Truckee Unified, Donner Trail Elementary

Placer, Tahoe-Truckee Unified, Sierra Expeditionary Learning

Placer, Tahoe-Truckee Unified, Glenshire Elementary

Riverside, Corona-Norco Unified, Eastvale Elementary

Sacramento, Folsom-Cordova Unified, Riverview STEM Elementary

Sacramento, Folsom-Cordova Unified, Mangini Ranch Elementary

Sacramento, Folsom-Cordova Unified, Russell Ranch Elementary

Sacramento, Folsom-Cordova Unified, Empire Oaks Elementary

Sacramento, Folsom-Cordova Unified, Sandra J. Gallardo Elementary

Sacramento, Natomas Unified, Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Elementary

Sacramento, Sacramento City Unified, Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary

San Bernardino, Chino Valley Unified, Hidden Trails Elementary

San Bernardino, Helendale Elementary, Excel Academy Charter

San Bernardino, Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified, Inland Leaders Charter

San Diego, Del Mar Union Elementary, Ocean Air

San Diego, Del Mar Union Elementary, Sage Canyon

San Diego, Del Mar Union Elementary, Ashley Falls Elementary

San Diego, Del Mar Union Elementary, Sycamore Ridge

San Diego, Del Mar Union Elementary, Carmel Del Mar Elementary

San Diego, Encinitas Union Elementary, El Camino Creek Elementary

San Diego, Encinitas Union Elementary, Capri Elementary

San Diego, Escondido Union, Classical Academy

San Diego, Escondido Union, Heritage K-8 Charter

San Diego, Julian Union Elementary, JCS – Mountain Oaks

San Diego, Mountain Empire Unified, Elite Academic Academy – Mountain Empire

San Diego, San Diego County Office of Education, Classical Academy Vista

San Diego, San Diego Unified, Scripps Elementary

San Diego, San Diego Unified, Mt. Everest Academy

San Diego, San Diego Unified, Innovations Academy

San Diego, Solana Beach Elementary, Carmel Creek Elementary

San Diego, Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Highlands Elementary

San Diego, Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Pacific Elementary

San Diego, Solana Beach Elementary, Skyline Elementary

San Diego, Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Ranch Elementary

San Diego, Warner Unified, Excel Academy Charter

San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila

San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Sutro Elementary

San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Sunset Elementary

San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Stevenson (Robert Louis) Elementary

San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Chin (John Yehall) Elementary

San Joaquin, Lammersville Joint Unified, Lammersville Elementary

San Joaquin, Lammersville Joint Unified, Hansen Elementary

San Joaquin, Ripon Unified, Ripon Elementary

San Joaquin, Ripon Unified, Park View Elementary

San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Central Elementary

San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Fox Elementary

San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Redwood Shores Elementary

San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Lincoln Elementary

San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Franklin Elementary

San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Hoover Elementary

San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Washington Elementary

San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, South Hillsborough

San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, West Hillsborough

San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, North Hillsborough

San Mateo, Jefferson Elementary, Marjorie H. Tobias Elementary

San Mateo, Jefferson Elementary, California Virtual Academy San Mateo

San Mateo, Las Lomitas Elementary, Las Lomitas Elementary

San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Encinal Elementary

San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Laurel Elementary

San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Oak Knoll Elementary

San Mateo, Millbrae Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary

San Mateo, Portola Valley Elementary, Ormondale Elementary

San Mateo, Redwood City Elementary, North Star Academy

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Arundel Elementary

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, White Oaks Elementary

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Mariposa

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Arroyo

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Heather Elementary

San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, San Carlos Charter Learning Center

San Mateo, San Carlos School District, Brittan Acres Elementary

San Mateo, San Mateo-Foster City, College Park Elementary

San Mateo, San Mateo-Foster City, North Shoreview Montessori

San Mateo, South San Francisco Unified, Monte Verde Elementary

San Mateo, South San Francisco Unified, Buri Elementary

Santa Barbara, Cold Spring Elementary, Cold Spring Elementary

Santa Barbara, Goleta Union Elementary, Foothill Elementary

Santa Barbara, Goleta Union Elementary, Mountain View Elementary

Santa Barbara, Goleta Union Elementary, Kellogg Elementary

Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Unified, Peabody Charter

Santa Clara, Cambrian, Steindorf STEAM K-8 Magnet

Santa Clara, Campbell Union, Marshall Lane Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, C. B. Eaton Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, John Muir Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Montclaire Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, L. P. Collins Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Nelson S. Dilworth Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Garden Gate Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, William Faria Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, D. J. Sedgwick Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Murdock-Portal Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, William Regnart Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Blue Hills Elementary

Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, West Valley Elementary

Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Evergreen Elementary

Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, James Franklin Smith Elementary

Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Tom Matsumoto Elementary

Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Carolyn A. Clark Elementary

Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Silver Oak Elementary

Santa Clara, Loma Prieta Joint Union Elementary, Loma Prieta Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Almond Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Covington Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Loyola Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Springer Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Gardner Bullis Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Santa Rita Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Daves Avenue Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Blossom Hill Elementary

Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Lexington Elementary

Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Marshall Pomeroy Elementary

Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Curtner Elementary

Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, John Sinnott Elementary

Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Mabel Mattos Elementary

Santa Clara, Moreland, Easterbrook Discovery

Santa Clara, Moreland, Country Lane Elementary

Santa Clara, Morgan Hill Unified, Charter School of Morgan Hill

Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Amy Imai Elementary

Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Stevenson Elementary

Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Benjamin Bubb Elementary

Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Ohlone Elementary

Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Juana Briones Elementary

Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Lucille M. Nixon Elementary

Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, El Carmelo Elementary

Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Palo Verde Elementary

Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Los Alamitos Elementary

Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Graystone Elementary

Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Williams Elementary

Santa Clara, Santa Clara County Office of Education, Bullis Charter

Santa Clara, Santa Clara Unified, Millikin Elementary

Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Foothill Elementary

Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Saratoga Elementary

Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Argonaut Elementary

Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Cherry Chase Elementary

Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Cumberland Elementary

Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Fairwood, Elementary

Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Guadalupe Elementary

Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Oster Elementary

Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary

Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Carlton Elementary

Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Noddin Elementary

Santa Cruz, Live Oak Elementary, Tierra Pacifica Charter

Shasta Cottonwood Union Elementary, Cottonwood Creek Charter

Shasta, Shasta Union High, University Preparatory

Shasta, Whitmore Union Elementary, Phoenix Charter Academy

Sonoma, Alexander Valley Union Elementary, Alexander Valley Elementary

Sonoma, Liberty Elementary, Liberty Elementary

Sonoma, Waugh Elementary, Corona Creek Elementary

Sonoma, Waugh Elementary, Meadow Elementary

Sonoma, West Side Union Elementary, West Side Elementary

Stanislaus, Gratton Elementary, Gratton Charter

Sutter, Yuba City Unified, Twin Rivers Charter

Trinity, Burnt Ranch Elementary, Burnt Ranch Elementary

Trinity, Douglas City Elementary, Douglas City Elementary

Trinity, Junction City Elementary, Junction City Elementary

Tulare, Columbine Elementary, Columbine Elementary

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Wildwood Elementary

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Sycamore Canyon

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Westlake Elementary

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Banyan Elementary

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Lang Ranch

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, Aspen Elementary

Ventura, Conejo Valley Unified, School District Meadows Arts and Technology Elementary

Ventura, Oak Park Unified, Oak Hills Elementary

Ventura, Oak Park Unified, Red Oak Elementary

Ventura, Oxnard Union High, Camarillo Academy of Progressive Education

Ventura, Ventura County Office of Education, River Oaks Academy

Yolo, Davis Joint Unified, Cesar Chavez Elementary

