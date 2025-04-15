Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team

The Master’s University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.

For the third year in a row, the Sandy Stangs No. 1 pair of Evi Roberts and Annika Gudnason were given the post-season honor. Also achieving All-American status from last season, Roberts and Gudnason led the team to a No. 3 ranking in the NAIA Top 10 Beach Volleyball Poll and a runner-up finish in the GSAC Championships tournament.

Getting her second nod was Violet Avila , with her partner Grace Colburn getting her first All-GSAC nod. Avila earned the honor in 2023 and was teamed up this season as TMU’s No. 3 pair with Colburn, the GSAC Player of the Year this past fall in indoor volleyball.

Getting her first all-conference honor was Faith Wada , part of the team’s No. 2 pair.

The Master’s will be heading to Greeneville, Tenn. April 24-26 for the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championship tournament, the first time the Sandy ‘Stangs have made the eight-team championship tournament.

