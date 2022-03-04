The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a sponsorship package Tuesday that would add FivePoint’s

name to The Cube ice skating rink.

The City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to meet with legal counsel regarding pending litigation, Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita.

The regular City Council meeting is a joint meeting with the Board of Library Trustees.

The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

City Council meetings are carried live on SCVTV. For information visit SCVTV.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

