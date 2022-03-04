The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a sponsorship package Tuesday that would add FivePoint’s
name to The Cube ice skating rink.
The City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to meet with legal counsel regarding pending litigation, Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita.
The regular City Council meeting is a joint meeting with the Board of Library Trustees.
The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
City Council Regular Meeting 3/8/2022 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.
College of the Canyons freshman forward LuLu Salloom has been named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year in addition to being selected a California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State First-Team honoree.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unveiling of his Care Court plan, which would empower Californians in crisis to access housing, treatment, and care.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and the NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
