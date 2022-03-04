Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Roll Call
Presentations
Annual Update of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Feb 22, 2022 5:30 PM
2. Minutes of Feb 22, 2022 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 05

Check Register No. 05 for the Period 01/28/22 through 02/10/22 and 02/17/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 01/31/22 through 02/11/22.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 05
b. Check Register No. 05 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
New Business
4. CONSIDERATION OF A SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FIVEPOINT FOR THE CUBE – ICE AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

Consideration of a Sponsorship Agreement with FivePoint for the presenting level sponsorship of The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Exterior Display of Sponsor Marks
