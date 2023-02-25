Flood Watch in Effect for SCV through Saturday Afternoon

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that many Santa Clarita Valley residents received a “CodeRED” alert message Friday afternoon advising of a Flood Watch. The alerts are generated by Alert LA County, an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the county of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the SCV through the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

The flood watch was issued for areas throughout Los Angeles County including: Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County, Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. Including the cities of Beverly Hills, Lakewood, Santa Monica, Palos Verdes, Compton, Santa Clarita, Castaic Lake, Redondo Beach, Pomona, Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Norwalk, San Gabriel, Zuma Beach, Culver City, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Mount Wilson, Universal City, Valencia, Long Beach, Downey, Northridge, Acton, Burbank, Pasadena, Torrance, LAX, Newhall and Woodland Hills.

SCV residents are warned that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Rainfall rates up to an inch per hour are possible, especially in the foothills and lower mountain locations.

If you receive a CodeRED phone call, listen carefully to the entire message. You can repeat the message by pressing any key. Do not call 911 for further information unless directed to do so, or if you need immediate aid from emergency services. If you receive a CodeRED email or text message, please be sure to read the entire message carefully and follow all instructions.

To subscribe to CodeRED alerts visit Alert LA County.

