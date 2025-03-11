Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

The NWS forecast for Saugus, Calif.:

Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

The flood watch has been issued for areas throughout Southern California.

Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Los Angeles County Public Works is prepared to protect lives, property and the natural environment in advance of rainfall that could potentially bring mud and debris flows to recent burn areas. Residents of these communities are urged to prepare in advance, stay tuned to weather reports, subscribe to emergency alerts and follow the direction of law enforcement if told to evacuate.

Rainfall is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches along the coast and in valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains. Rainfall rates could reach up to .75 inches per hour, with snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet. A 10-20% chance of thundershowers is possible.

L.A. County Public Works crews have prepared debris basins, stabilized slopes, and reinforced drainage systems to reduce flood risk, particularly in recent burn areas, including Eaton, Palisades, Bridge, Hurst, Kenneth, Hughes, Sunset, Lidia, and Franklin.

While these efforts reduce flood risk, the storm could still bring moderate debris and mudflows to burn areas, potentially blocking streets and threatening structures depending on their location and the local terrain.

To mitigate potential impacts, LA County Public Works has activated 24/7 storm patrols and remains fully mobilized. Protective measures implemented during previous storms have been maintained and reinforced to safeguard communities. Residents should take the following steps to prepare:

Develop an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do in case of an emergency.

Visit READY.LACounty.gov: Find storm tips, sandbag distribution locations and sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

Know Your Property’s Risks: Clear drainage paths, use sandbags to direct runoff, and protect structures from flooding. Keep trash cans and vehicles off the street to ensure stormwater can flow freely.

Stay Informed: Monitor local weather reports and heed any evacuation orders from law enforcement.

For Motorists: Avoid travel through burn areas and mountain roads.

Members of the public are encouraged to call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch at 800-675-HELP (4357) to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding, or other concerns.

For more storm preparedness information, visit READY.LACounty.gov.

