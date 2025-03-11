header image

1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
| Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
flood watch

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

The NWS forecast for Saugus, Calif.:

Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

The flood watch has been issued for areas throughout Southern California.

Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Los Angeles County Public Works is prepared to protect lives, property and the natural environment in advance of rainfall that could potentially bring mud and debris flows to recent burn areas. Residents of these communities are urged to prepare in advance, stay tuned to weather reports, subscribe to emergency alerts and follow the direction of law enforcement if told to evacuate.

Rainfall is expected to range from 1 to 2 inches along the coast and in valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains. Rainfall rates could reach up to .75 inches per hour, with snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet. A 10-20% chance of thundershowers is possible.

L.A. County Public Works crews have prepared debris basins, stabilized slopes, and reinforced drainage systems to reduce flood risk, particularly in recent burn areas, including Eaton, Palisades, Bridge, Hurst, Kenneth, Hughes, Sunset, Lidia, and Franklin.

While these efforts reduce flood risk, the storm could still bring moderate debris and mudflows to burn areas, potentially blocking streets and threatening structures depending on their location and the local terrain.

To mitigate potential impacts, LA County Public Works has activated 24/7 storm patrols and remains fully mobilized. Protective measures implemented during previous storms have been maintained and reinforced to safeguard communities. Residents should take the following steps to prepare:

Develop an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do in case of an emergency.

Visit READY.LACounty.gov: Find storm tips, sandbag distribution locations and sign up for automatic emergency alerts.

Know Your Property’s Risks: Clear drainage paths, use sandbags to direct runoff, and protect structures from flooding. Keep trash cans and vehicles off the street to ensure stormwater can flow freely.

Stay Informed: Monitor local weather reports and heed any evacuation orders from law enforcement.

For Motorists: Avoid travel through burn areas and mountain roads.

Members of the public are encouraged to call the L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch at 800-675-HELP (4357) to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding, or other concerns.

For more storm preparedness information, visit READY.LACounty.gov.
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 17: Hart Park Critter Fair

May 17: Hart Park Critter Fair
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
FULL STORY...

March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions

March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, March 11 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a review on emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 windstorms and fires.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great natio, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Myrna Condie, 78, the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died on Tuesday, March 4 in American Fork Hospital, in American Fork, Utah, of heart failure.
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
The College of the Canyons men's swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day
On Saturday, March 22, College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities.
March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day
March 16: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Mushroom Foray, Talk
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Field Mycologist Bat Vardeh, founder of Women Forage SoCal, will present a Mushroom Foray and Talk, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
March 16: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Mushroom Foray, Talk
March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, March 11 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a review on emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 windstorms and fires.
March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
March 13: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, March 13 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355. A closed session will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
March 13: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
SCVNews.com