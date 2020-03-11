Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure

A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.

The Florida couple is seeking $1 million in damages for negligence, alleging that the company knew two previous passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not alert passengers, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Princess Cruise Lines declined to comment on the pending litigation through spokesman Brian O’Connor, vice president of communications, who did issue the following statement when reached for comment Tuesday:

“We continue to remain focused on the safety, health and well-being of our guests disembarking Grand Princess today, which continues to go well. We appreciate the federal, state and local resources who are all working to manage the process with us.”

Meanwhile, amid the evolving COVID-19 situation, Princess Cruises also announced Thursday the company is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises departing now through May 31.

While the specifics on the cancelation policy vary by departure date, guests are set to receive a full refund for the cruise and a 100% future cruise credit, according to O’Connor.

Those who choose to keep their booking for departures between March 6 and May 31 are expected to receive onboard credits ranging from $100 to $200 per cabin.

For more information on the cancellation policy, visit bit.ly/PCLCancelation.