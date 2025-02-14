header image

Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
| Friday, Feb 14, 2025

The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

CDPH recommends all Californians six months of age and older receive the flu vaccine to help protect against flu complications.

“Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “As long as flu is circulating in our communities, it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine, so we encourage all Californians who have not yet received their flu vaccine to get vaccinated. As a parent and a pediatrician, I ensure my family gets flu vaccine every year because I am confident the flu vaccine is safe and can help prevent serious illness like pneumonia and hospitalization.”

Flu test positivity remains very high at 26.7% for the week ending Feb. 8. This indicates a continued high level of flu activity across the state. This winter, flu has caused more hospitalizations than COVID-19 for all age groups. In addition, CDPH has received reports of 11 children who have had flu related deaths. This is a reminder that influenza can cause severe illness in people of all ages.

Additional influenza data is available on CDPH’s Respiratory Virus Report.

At the same time, fewer Californians have received the seasonal flu vaccine than in years past. Vaccines are safe and effective at protecting against severe illness due to flu, and CDPH continues to recommend that all eligible individuals ages six months and older to receive a flu vaccine.

Scheduling: Schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov, or contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider.

Cost: Flu vaccines are covered for most people through their health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal and regular health care providers. Those having difficulty obtaining vaccines can contact their health care provider or local health department for help finding a place to get immunized.

The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children (18 and younger) who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of an inability to pay. Contact your doctor to learn if they are enrolled in VFC or visit MyTurn to find a location based on your eligibility.

Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: In addition to vaccines, people can follow simple actions to prevent viruses from spreading this winter.

Stay Home When Sick: Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, staying home when you’re sick helps prevent the spread to others.

Test and Treat: If you have symptoms (like fever, chills, body aches, runny or stuffy nose, cough, sore throat, stomach issues), contact your health care provider and ask about prescription medications which work best when started right after symptoms begin. Learn more about flu treatments.

Wear a High-quality Mask (N95, KN95, KF94) in Indoor Public Places: Wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of the flu, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash Hands: Wash hands throughout the day with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Coughs and Sneezes: Remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow, your arm, or a disposable tissue to help prevent the spread of viruses. Wash or sanitize your hands and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces: Good ventilation helps reduce the spread of viruses. If it is safe to do so, open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This can help keep virus particles from building up indoors.

Get more information about respiratory virus prevention by visiting CDPH’s Influenza (Flu) webpage.
