‘Food Sessions’ to Bring Local Chefs, Community Together Virtually

The MAIN is excited to announce the latest addition to their lineup of virtual events titled “Food Sessions.” This delicious new series will combine community, food expertise and entertainment to deliver compelling episodes on every fourth Thursday of each month. The “FOOD SESSIONS” debut episode with premiere Thursday, Dec. 10, on The MAIN’s Facebook and the city of Santa Clarita’s YouTube at 7:00 p.m.

The premiere episode of “Food Sessions” will showcase traditional holiday food dishes, with exclusive cooking demonstrations by local chefs and members of the Santa Clarita community. Viewers will see local chefs Tamra Levine (Director of Catering at Salt Creek Grille and Owner of Heritage Lane Productions), Todd Wilson (CEO and Co-Founder of feedSCV) and Alexis Shahin (Former Pastry Chef and Yoga and Meditation Specialist) discuss food and kitchen prep, cooking tips and more. Additionally, community guests will join to share family recipes, holiday traditions and fun family stories.

The MAIN’s new “Food Sessions” virtual show is about food and bringing the community together. This is an opportunity to learn, share and appreciate the many flavors of Santa Clarita! To learn more about “Food Sessions” and other virtual events at The MAIN, please contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.