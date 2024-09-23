Foothill League Football Enters Week Two

The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition on Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.

The Golden Valley Grizzlies and Hart Hawks both brought winning records (4-0 and 3-1, respectively) into their game on Sept. 20, with Hart winning 35-14, and producing the first blemish on Golden Valley’s season. Hart (now 4-1 overall, 1-0 in league play) will be the home team when it hosts West Ranch on the Canyon High School field on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The West Ranch Wildcats (2-2, 0-0) had a bye last week.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

The Canyon Cowboys nicked the Castaic Coyotes in a tight one, 36-35 on Sept. 20. Canyon, now at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, will be the visiting team when it meets Saugus (1-4, 0-1) at College of the Canyons on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

The Valencia Vikings reversed direction on Sept. 20. Entering its game against Saugus at 0-4, Valencia scored often in a 62-21 victory, to reach 1-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. Valencia has a bye this week and will play at Canyon on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley (4-1, 0-1) will be the visiting team when it meets Castaic (2-3, 0-1) at the Valancia High School field on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

The Saugus Centurions’ took another hit Sept. 20, losing to Valencia 21-62 for a season record of 1-4 and league record of 0-1. Saugus will be the home team when it hosts Canyon at College of the Canyons on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

