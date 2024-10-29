Foothill League Football in Final Week

With the final Foothill League football contests coming Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up.

Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.

Valencia (5-0, 5-4) is solidly in first place. Even if Valencia took a loss this Friday, the nearest foe, Hart (4-1, 7-2), could only tie Valencia’s league record and Valencia has a victory over Hart on that record.

Valencia beat Castaic 52-33 on Oct. 25, and will host West Ranch on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. West Ranch (2-3, 4-5) got by Canyon 27-21 on Oct. 25

Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The football stadium is on the southwest side of the campus, nearest Smyth Drive. Park in the lot off Smyth.

Hart had a bye last week, and will play Saugus (1-4, 2-7) at College of the Canyons on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Saugus will be the home team. Saugus lost to Golden Valley on Oct. 25 by a score of 35-44.

College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium is on the west campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The stadium is on the northwest edge of the campus, near Valencia Boulevard. Parking can be found in lots 7 and 8 off Valencia.

Canyon (1-4, 3-6) has an opportunity to end its season on a high note when it hosts Golden Valley on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. But that will be no easy task, as Golden Valley is currently in third place in league, at 3-2, and has seven wins (7-2) on its full season so far.

Canyon High School is located at 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country, CA 91351. The stadium is on the east side of campus. Park in the student lot off Nadal.

