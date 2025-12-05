Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling

Last week we kicked off the boys and girls Foothill League soccer seasons, noting that there were a number of league games coming up on Dec. 2 and 4. Now that those have been contested, here is where things stand:

BOYS

Hart (2-0, 2-0)

The Hart Hawks defeated Canyon on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-0, then on Dec. 4 defeated Valencia 2-0.

Hart will host non-league Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m., then host Golden Valley on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Saugus (2-0, 2-0)

The Centurions beat Castaic on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-1, then took down Canyon on Dec. 4, 2-1.

Saugus will visit Valencia on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit West Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

West Ranch (3-1, 2-0)

The Wildcats defeated Golden Valley on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-1, then took down Castaic on Dec. 4 by the same score.

West Ranch will visit Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. and then host Saugus on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Golden Valley (2-2, 0-1)

The Grizzlies lost 1-2 to West Ranch on Dec. 2., then beat non-league Chatsworth 1-0 on Dec. 3.

Next will be an away game against Hart on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Valencia (0-2, 0-1)

The Vikings lost to non-league Oak Park 0-3 on Dec. 1, then lost to Hart 0-2 on Dec. 4.

Valencia will host Saugus on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. and then visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Castaic (0-4-1, 0-2)

The Coyotes lost 1-2 to Saugus on Dec. 2, then lost to West Ranch 1-2 on Dec. 4.

Castaic will host Valencia on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Canyon (1-4-1, 0-2)

The Cowboys lost 0-2 to Hart on Dec. 2, then took a hit from non-league Notre Dame 0-3 on Dec. 3. Canyon dropped another, this time to Saugus, on Dec. 4 by a score of 1-2.

Canyon will host non-league Van Nuys on Dec. 5, then West Ranch on Tuesday Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Hart (2-0, 2-0)

The Hawks defeated Canyon 2-1 Dec. 2, then beat Valencia 1-0 on Dec. 4.

Will host non-league Westlake on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m., then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Saugus (2-0, 2-0)

The Centurions beat Castaic 3-1 on Dec. 2, then blasted Canyon 4-0 on Dec. 4.

Will host Valencia on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then host West Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Castaic (1-1, 1-1)

The Coyotes lost to Saugus 1-3 on Dec. 2, then beat West Ranch 1-0 on Dec. 4.

Castaic will host Golden Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit Valencia on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

West Ranch (2-1, 1-1)

The Wildcats beat non-league Newbury Park 2-1 on Dec. 1, then whacked Golden Valley 5-0 on Dec. 2, then lost to Castaic 0-1 on Dec. 4.

West Ranch will host Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit Saugus on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Valencia (0-2, 0-1)

The Vikings lost 1-3 to non-league Quartz Hill on Dec. 1, then lost to Hart on Dec. 4, 0-1.

Valencia will visit Saugus on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then host Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Golden Valley (0-5-1, 0-1)

The Grizzlies lost 0-5 to West Ranch on Dec. 2, followed by a 1-2 loss to non-league Village Christian on Dec. 4.

Golden Valley will visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, followed by hosting Hart on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Canyon (1-2, 0-2)

The Cowboys lost to Hart 0-2 on Dec. 2, then lost 0-4 to Saugus on Dec. 4.

Canyon will visit West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, then host non-league Royal at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.

