Foothill League Soccer: Hart, Saugus Rolling

Last week we kicked off the boys and girls Foothill League soccer seasons, noting that there were a number of league games coming up on Dec. 2 and 4. Now that those have been contested, here is where things stand:
BOYS
Hart (2-0, 2-0)
The Hart Hawks defeated Canyon on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-0, then on Dec. 4 defeated Valencia 2-0.
Hart will host non-league Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m., then host Golden Valley on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/
Saugus (2-0, 2-0)
The Centurions beat Castaic on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-1, then took down Canyon on Dec. 4, 2-1.
Saugus will visit Valencia on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit West Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/
West Ranch (3-1, 2-0)
The Wildcats defeated Golden Valley on Dec. 2 by a score of 2-1, then took down Castaic on Dec. 4 by the same score.
West Ranch will visit Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. and then host Saugus on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/
Golden Valley (2-2, 0-1)
The Grizzlies lost 1-2 to West Ranch on Dec. 2., then beat non-league Chatsworth 1-0 on Dec. 3.
Next will be an away game against Hart on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/
Valencia (0-2, 0-1)
The Vikings lost to non-league Oak Park 0-3 on Dec. 1, then lost to Hart 0-2 on Dec. 4.
Valencia will host Saugus on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. and then visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/
Castaic (0-4-1, 0-2)
The Coyotes lost 1-2 to Saugus on Dec. 2, then lost to West Ranch 1-2 on Dec. 4.
Castaic will host Valencia on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/
Canyon (1-4-1, 0-2)
The Cowboys lost 0-2 to Hart on Dec. 2, then took a hit from non-league Notre Dame 0-3 on Dec. 3. Canyon dropped another, this time to Saugus, on Dec. 4 by a score of 1-2.
Canyon will host non-league Van Nuys on Dec. 5, then West Ranch on Tuesday Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/
GIRLS
Hart (2-0, 2-0)
The Hawks defeated Canyon 2-1 Dec. 2, then beat Valencia 1-0 on Dec. 4.
Will host non-league Westlake on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m., then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/
Saugus (2-0, 2-0)
The Centurions beat Castaic 3-1 on Dec. 2, then blasted Canyon 4-0 on Dec. 4.
Will host Valencia on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then host West Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/
Castaic (1-1, 1-1)
The Coyotes lost to Saugus 1-3 on Dec. 2, then beat West Ranch 1-0 on Dec. 4.
Castaic will host Golden Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit Valencia on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/
West Ranch (2-1, 1-1)
The Wildcats beat non-league Newbury Park 2-1 on Dec. 1, then whacked Golden Valley 5-0 on Dec. 2, then lost to Castaic 0-1 on Dec. 4.
West Ranch will host Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then visit Saugus on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/
Valencia (0-2, 0-1)
The Vikings lost 1-3 to non-league Quartz Hill on Dec. 1, then lost to Hart on Dec. 4, 0-1.
Valencia will visit Saugus on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., then host Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/
Golden Valley (0-5-1, 0-1)
The Grizzlies lost 0-5 to West Ranch on Dec. 2, followed by a 1-2 loss to non-league Village Christian on Dec. 4.
Golden Valley will visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, followed by hosting Hart on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/
Canyon (1-2, 0-2)
The Cowboys lost to Hart 0-2 on Dec. 2, then lost 0-4 to Saugus on Dec. 4.
Canyon will visit West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, then host non-league Royal at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/
