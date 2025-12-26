Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches

Boys and girls Foothill League soccer teams have been on holiday schedule this past week, with some teams taking time off and others playing non-league matches. Consequently, league standings haven’t changed much.

BOYS

Saugus (5-1, 5-0)

The Saugus Centurions took the season’s first loss on Dec. 22 from non-league Sultana (9-0-3) by a score of 1-2. Saugus will have four more non-league matches before visiting Golden Valley on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

Hart (3-1-1, 2-1-1)

Since our last look the Hart Hawks have had some down time. But Hart will host non-league Liberty on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. and then non-league Van Nuys on Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. The next league game will be hosting West Ranch on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (4-3-1, 2-1-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies took a 0-5 hit from non-league Clovis (13-0-1) on Dec. 19.

Golden Valley will host non-league St. Anthony on Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Saugus on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

West Ranch (4-3, 3-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats also took a holiday since our last look. West Ranch will host non-league Harvard-Westlake on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. and then have three other non-league matches before visiting Hart on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

Valencia (2-4-1, 2-2)

The Vikings lost 0-4 to non-league Clovis (13-0-1) on Dec. 20, and will have four more non-league matches before hosting Canyon on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

Canyon (1-8-1, 0-4)

The Cowboys will host non-league Flintridge Prep at noon on Dec. 29, then have two other non-league matches before visiting Valencia on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

Castaic (0-7-1, 0-4)

The Coyotes lost to non-league Del Sol 2-3 on Dec. 19.

Castaic will host Paraclete at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29. The next league game will be hosting 1-8-1 Canyon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

GIRLS

Hart (4-6, 4-0)

The Hawks dropped three non-league matches since our last look (Chino Hills, Great Oak, Notre Dame), but Hart remains in first place in the Foothill League.

Hart will take on Visiting Liberty on Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m., then have two more non-league matches before visiting Castaic on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Saugus (5-1-1, 4-1)

Saugus lost to non-league Villa Park 0-1 on Dec. 20, then beat non-league Tesoro 3-0 the same day.

The Centurions host non-league Liberty at noon on Dec. 26, followed by two more non-league matches before hosting Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Castaic (3-3, 2-2)

Castaic hasn’t competed since our last look.

The Coyotes will host Hart at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

West Ranch (3-2-1, 2-2-1)

West Ranch will host non-league Thousand Oaks on Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m., then non-league Burroughs on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m., before hosting Hart on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (1-3-1, 1-2-1)

The Vikings host non-league Flintridge Prep at 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 and then non-league Liberty at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, then visit Canyon on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

Canyon (2-5, 1-3)

Canyon lost to non-league Simi Valley on Dec. 23 0-3, and hosts four more non-league matches before hosting Valencia on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (0-10-2, 0-4)

Golden Valley had two non-league losses and one tie since our last look.

The Grizzlies host non-league Simi Valley at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, then visit non-league Birmingham at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 before visiting Saugus at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

Like this: Like Loading...