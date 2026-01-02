Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy

Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.

BOYS

Saugus (7-1-1, 5-0)

Since our last look, the Saugus Centurions tied non-league Stockdale 1-1, beat non-league Quartz Hill 5-1, and beat non-league Centennial 2-0.

Saugus will visit non-league Oak Park on Monday, Jan. 5 at noon, and then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

Hart (4-1-2, 2-1-1)

The Hart Hawks tied non-league Liberty on Dec. 29 2-2 and beat non-league Van Nuys 4-0 on Dec. 30.

Hart will host West Ranch on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (4-3-1, 2-1-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies have not played since our last look.

Golden Valley will host non-league St. Anthony on Friday, Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Saugus on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

West Ranch (5-4-1, 3-2)

Since our last look, the West Ranch Wildcats lost to non-league Harvard Westlake 0-3, beat non-league Arleta 2-1 and tied non-league Chatsworth 2-2.

West Ranch will visit Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

Valencia (4-4-2, 2-2)

The Vikings beat non-league Stockdale 4-1 on Dec. 29, then tied non-league Centennial 0-0 and beat non-league Highland 6-1 on Dec. 30.

Valencia will host Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

Canyon (2-10-1, 0-4)

The Cowboys lost to non-league Flintridge Prep 1-3, then lost to non-league Independence 0-1 on Dec. 29, then beat non-league Quartz Hill 3-0 on Dec. 30.

Canyon will visit Valencia on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

Castaic (0-7-1, 0-4)

Schedules change, and the Coyotes have not played since our last look.

Castaic will host Canyon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then visit Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

GIRLS

Hart (6-6, 4-0)

The Hawks beat non-league teams Liberty (1-0) and Thousand Oaks (3-0), and will host non-league Granada Hills Charter on Monday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Hart will visit Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Saugus (7-3-2, 4-1)

On Dec. 26 Saugus tied non-league Liberty 1-1, then lost to non-league Thousand Oaks 2-5. On Dec. 27 Saugus beat non-league Paraclete 4-0.

The Centurions host Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Castaic (3-3, 2-2)

Castaic hasn’t had any action lately, so should be well-rested when it hosts Hart at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

West Ranch (4-4-2, 2-2-1)

West Ranch has been busy, losing to non-league Thousand Oaks (1-5) and non-league Granada Hills Charter (3-4) on Dec. 26, then beating non-league Paraclete 2-0 on Dec. 27 and tying non-league Burroughs 2-2 on Dec. 29.

The Wildcats will host Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (1-5-2, 1-2-1)

The Vikings tied non-league Flintridge Prep 1-1 on Dec. 26 and then lost 1-3 to non-league Liberty on Dec. 27.

Valencia will visit Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

Canyon (3-6-1, 1-3)

Canyon beat non-league Channel Islands 6-1 on Dec. 26, then tied non-league Van Nuys 1-1 the same day, then lost to non-league Flintridge Prep 0-2 on Dec. 27.

Canyon will visit non-league Palmdale on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Valencia on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (1-11-2, 0-4)

Again, schedules change. Golden Valley tied non-league Van Nuys 0-0 on Dec. 26, then lost to non-league Granada Hills Charter 0-9 on Dec. 27.

The Grizzlies host non-league Simi Valley at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, then visit non-league Birmingham at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 before visiting Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

