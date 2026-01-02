header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
| Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

 

 

Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.

 

BOYS

Saugus (7-1-1, 5-0)

Since our last look, the Saugus Centurions tied non-league Stockdale 1-1, beat non-league Quartz Hill 5-1, and beat non-league Centennial 2-0.

Saugus will visit non-league Oak Park on Monday, Jan. 5 at noon, and then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

 

Hart (4-1-2, 2-1-1)

The Hart Hawks tied non-league Liberty on Dec. 29 2-2 and beat non-league Van Nuys 4-0 on Dec. 30.

Hart will host West Ranch on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

Golden Valley (4-3-1, 2-1-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies have not played since our last look.

Golden Valley will host non-league St. Anthony on Friday, Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Saugus on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

 

West Ranch (5-4-1, 3-2)

Since our last look, the West Ranch Wildcats lost to non-league Harvard Westlake 0-3, beat non-league Arleta 2-1 and tied non-league Chatsworth 2-2.

West Ranch will visit Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

 

Valencia (4-4-2, 2-2)

The Vikings beat non-league Stockdale 4-1 on Dec. 29, then tied non-league Centennial 0-0 and beat non-league Highland 6-1 on Dec. 30.

Valencia will host Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

 

Canyon (2-10-1, 0-4)

The Cowboys lost to non-league Flintridge Prep 1-3, then lost to non-league Independence 0-1 on Dec. 29, then beat non-league Quartz Hill 3-0 on Dec. 30.

Canyon will visit Valencia on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

Castaic (0-7-1, 0-4)

Schedules change, and the Coyotes have not played since our last look.

Castaic will host Canyon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then visit Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

 

 

 

 

GIRLS

Hart (6-6, 4-0)

The Hawks beat non-league teams Liberty (1-0) and Thousand Oaks (3-0), and will host non-league Granada Hills Charter on Monday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Hart will visit Castaic on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Saugus (7-3-2, 4-1)

On Dec. 26 Saugus tied non-league Liberty 1-1, then lost to non-league Thousand Oaks 2-5. On Dec. 27 Saugus beat non-league Paraclete 4-0.

The Centurions host Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Castaic (3-3, 2-2)

Castaic hasn’t had any action lately, so should be well-rested when it hosts Hart at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

 

West Ranch (4-4-2, 2-2-1)

West Ranch has been busy, losing to non-league Thousand Oaks (1-5) and non-league Granada Hills Charter (3-4) on Dec. 26, then beating non-league Paraclete 2-0 on Dec. 27 and tying non-league Burroughs 2-2 on Dec. 29.

The Wildcats will host Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Valencia (1-5-2, 1-2-1)

The Vikings tied non-league Flintridge Prep 1-1 on Dec. 26 and then lost 1-3 to non-league Liberty on Dec. 27.

Valencia will visit Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Canyon (3-6-1, 1-3)

Canyon beat non-league Channel Islands 6-1 on Dec. 26, then tied non-league Van Nuys 1-1 the same day, then lost to non-league Flintridge Prep 0-2 on Dec. 27.

Canyon will visit non-league Palmdale on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Valencia on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Golden Valley (1-11-2, 0-4)

Again, schedules change. Golden Valley tied non-league Van Nuys 0-0 on Dec. 26, then lost to non-league Granada Hills Charter 0-9 on Dec. 27.

The Grizzlies host non-league Simi Valley at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, then visit non-league Birmingham at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 before visiting Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Taken Down by Lions

Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 29-30: Cougar Holiday Classic, Watch Live

Dec. 29-30: Cougar Holiday Classic, Watch Live
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
All games of the Cougar Holiday Classic basketball tournament (Dec. 29-30) can be watched live on the Cougars Sports Network.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches

Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Non-League Matches
Friday, Dec 26, 2025
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer teams have been on holiday schedule this past week, with some teams taking time off and others playing non-league matches. Consequently, league standings haven’t changed much.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College

Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
Friday, Dec 26, 2025
College of the Canyons women's basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call to Artist ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call to Artist ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Jan. 3: Start the Year with a Splash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the 14th Annual Polar Plunge at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 3.
Jan. 3: Start the Year with a Splash at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
New Year, New You: Why Not Volunteer?
As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?
New Year, New You: Why Not Volunteer?
DMV Highlights New Laws in 2026
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
DMV Highlights New Laws in 2026
Through Jan. 22: SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for its Deputy Explorer Program, a career development and educational opportunity for young adults ages 14 to 20 who maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
Through Jan. 22: SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.
SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture
Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry 2026 Executive Board Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.
Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry 2026 Executive Board Announced
SCVNews.com