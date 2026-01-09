Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed

Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.

BOYS

Saugus (8-2-1, 6-0)

Saugus lost 0-2 to non-league Oak Park on Jan. 5, and then beat Golden Valley 1-0 on Jan. 8.

The Centurions will next visit non-league TPAA at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. After that Saugus hosts Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

Hart (4-2-2, 2-1-1)

The Hart Hawks have not played since our last look.

Hart will host West Ranch on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Canyon on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

Valencia (5-4-2, 3-2)

The Vikings beat Canyon 2-0 on Jan. 8.

Valencia will host Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

West Ranch (5-4-1, 3-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats have taken a break since our last look, which allowed Valencia to inch ahead in the league standings.

West Ranch will visit Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then visit Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

Golden Valley (5-4-1, 2-2-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies beat non-league St. Anthony 3-0 Jan. 2, before losing to Saugus 0-1 on Jan. 8.

Golden Valley will visit Valencia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then host West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

Castaic (0-7-1, 0-4)

The Castaic Coyotes are still on a holiday break.

Castaic will host Canyon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13. This sets up a battle to avoid last place in league. After that, Castaic visits Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

Canyon (2-11-1, 0-5)

Canyon lost 0-2 to Valencia on Jan. 8.

The Cowboys visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Unless they tie, one of them will get its first league victory. After that, Canyon hosts Hart at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

GIRLS

Hart (7-7, 5-0)

The Hawks lost to non-league Granada Hills Charter 0-3 on Jan. 5, but beat Castaic 1-0 on Jan. 8 to remain undefeated in league play.

Hart will visit West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then host Canyon at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Saugus (8-3-2, 5-1)

The Centurions walloped Golden Valley 9-0 on Jan. 8.

Saugus will visit non-league Newport Harbor at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then visit Castaic at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Jan 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

West Ranch (4-4-2, 2-2-1)

After a busy end-of-December, West Ranch took a break.

The Wildcats will host Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and then Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (2-5-2, 2-2-1)

Valencia defeated Canyon 2-0 on Jan. 8.

The Vikings will visit Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

Castaic (3-4, 2-3)

Castaic lost 0-1 to Hart on Jan. 8.

The Coyotes will visit Canyon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then host Saugus at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

Canyon (4-7-1, 1-4)

Canyon defeated non-league Palmdale 4-1 on Jan. 5 before losing 0-2 to Valencia on Jan. 8.

The Cowboys will host Castaic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then visit Hart at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (1-14-2, 0-5)

The Grizzlies lost to non-league Simi Valley 0-8 on Jan. 2, then lost 1-5 to non-league Birmingham on Jan. 5, then took a beating 0-9 from Saugus on Jan. 8. It would seem defense is a problem for GV.

Perhaps Golden Valley can shore that defense up before it hosts Valencia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 and then visits West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

