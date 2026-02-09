Foothill League Soccer: Playoffs Begin

The CIF Southern Section has made its selections for playoff contenders in both boys and girls high school soccer. Five boys teams and four girls teams were chosen from the Foothill League. Boys will begin competition this Wednesday, Feb. 11, and girls on Thursday, Feb. 12. Some game details have not been finalized yet, so visit these bracket websites, and the team schedule websites, for the latest information.
Boys Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-boys-soccer/
Girls Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-girls-soccer/
BOYS
Valencia (12-4-2, 10-2)
Foothill League #1 Valencia will host Mission Valley League #1 Arroyo (18-1-5) in the Division 4 bracket. The game is on Feb. 11. Time has not been published yet, but it’s a good bet it’s 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/
Saugus (11-5-2, 9-2-1)
Also in Division 4, Foothill League #2 Saugus will host Channel Island League #2 Pacifica (14-4-3) on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/
Hart (7-4-5, 5-3-4)
In Division 5, Foothill #3 Hart will host Ambassador League #1 Linfield Christian (7-7-4) on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/
West Ranch (6-6-5, 4-4-4)
Also in Division 5, Foothill #4 West Ranch will take on Orange Coast League #1 Tustin (12-5-4) on Feb. 11. Time and location have not been published.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/
Golden Valley (8-8-1, 5-6-1)
Also in Division 5, Foothill #5 Golden Valley will play Heritage League #1 Palmdale Aerospace Academy (9-4-3) on Feb. 11. No details yet.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/
GIRLS
Saugus (13-4-3, 10-1-1)
Saugus will compete in the Division 2 playoff bracket, and will host Pacific Coast League #3 Laguna Beach (6-3-4) at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/
Hart (11-7-3, 9-0-3)
Though Hart is the #2 team from the Foothill League, the Hawks were still selected for a higher division playoff than the #1 team. Thus, Hart will compete in Division 1, visiting Crestview League #1 Canyon of Anaheim (14-3-2) on Feb. 12. Time to come.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/
West Ranch (7-6-4, 5-4-3)
Foothill #3 West Ranch will compete in Division 2, visiting Freeway League #3 Crean Lutheran (5-3-7) on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/
Valencia (5-7-4, 5-4-3)
Foothill #4 Valencia will compete in Division 3, hosting Pioneer League #3 North Torrance (11-4-2) on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.
https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/
