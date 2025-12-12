Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys and Girls Ascending

As we complete the second week of Foothill League soccer competition, trends are beginning to show, and Saugus has taken over first place in both the boys and girls leagues.

BOYS

Saugus (4-0, 4-0)

The Centurions defeated Valencia 1-0 on Dec. 9 and then beat West Ranch 2-0 on Dec. 11. That gives Saugus a perfect record so far and moves it into first place in league.

Saugus will host second place Hart (3-0-1) on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Hart (3-0-1, 2-0-1)

The Hart Hawks beat non-league Santa Paula 3-2 on Dec. 8, then tied Golden Valley 0-0 on Dec. 11. That tie puts Hart at second place in league.

Hart will get a chance to change things when it visits first-place Saugus (4-0) on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

West Ranch (4-2, 3-1)

The Wildcats beat Canyon 3-0 on Dec. 9, then lost to Saugus 0-2 on Dec. 11.

West Ranch will host 1-3 Valencia at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Valencia (1-3, 1-2)

The Vikings lost to Saugus 0-1 on Dec. 9, then beat Castaic 3-0 on Dec. 11.

Valencia will visit 4-2 West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Golden Valley (2-2-1, 0-1-1)

Golden Valley tied 0-0 with Hart on Dec. 11. Next up the Grizzlies host 1-7-1 Canyon on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Castaic (0-5-1, 0-3)

The Coyotes lost 0-3 to Valencia on Dec. 11.

Castaic will host non-league Del Sol on Friday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., then host Paraclete at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29. The next league game will be hosting 1-7-1 Canyon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Canyon (1-7-1, 0-3)

The Cowboys took losses from non-league teams Van Nuys and Royal on Dec. 5 and 6, followed by losing 0-3 to West Ranch on Dec. 9

Canyon will host 2-2-1 Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

GIRLS

Saugus (4-0, 4-0)

The Centurions beat Valencia 3-0 on Dec. 9, followed by a 3-1 victory over West Ranch on Dec. 11. As with their male counterparts, the Saugus girls have a perfect record so far and lead the league.

After a double-header of hosted non-league games on Saturday, Dec. 13 (Sunny Hills at 12:30 p.m. and Downey at 6:30 p.m.), Saugus will visit currently-second-place Hart on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Hart (2-1, 2-0)

The Hawks were scheduled to visit Golden Valley on Dec. 11. That score was delayed beyond this writing, so records will change.

After hosting non-league JSerra on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m., Hart will host first-place Saugus on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Castaic (2-2, 2-2)

The Coyotes beat Golden Valley 6-0 on Dec. 9, then lost 0-2 to Valencia on Dec. 11.

Castaic will play five non-league contests before it hosts Hart at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

West Ranch (3-2, 2-2)

The Wildcats beat Canyon 4-0 on Dec. 9, then lost 1-3 to Saugus on Dec. 11.

West Ranch will visit 1-3 Valencia on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Valencia (1-3, 1-2)

The Vikings lost 3-0 to Saugus on Dec. 9, then beat Castaic 2-0 on Dec. 11.

Valencia will host 3-2 West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Canyon (1-4, 0-3)

The Cowboys lost 0-4 to West Ranch on Dec. 9, then lost 0-4 to non-league Royal on Dec. 11.

Canyon will host 0-6-1 Golden Valley on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Golden Valley (0-6-1, 0-2)

The Grizzlies were scheduled to meet Hart on Dec. 11. That score was delayed beyond this writing, so records will change.

Golden Valley will host non-league PACS at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, then visit 1-4 Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

