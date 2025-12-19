Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading

This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.

BOYS

Saugus (5-0, 5-0)

The Centurions defeated Hart 2-0 on Dec. 18 to remain undefeated on the season and to begin squeezing first place in league.

Saugus will host non-league Sultana on Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. and then play four additional non-league opponents before visiting Golden Valley on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

West Ranch (4-3, 3-2)

The West Ranch Wildcats lost to Valencia on Dec. 18 0-2.

West Ranch will host non-league Harvard-Westlake on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. and then have two other non-league matches before visiting Hart on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

Hart (3-1-1, 2-1-1)

The Hart Hawks lost to Saugus 0-2 on Dec. 18.

Hart will host non-league Liberty on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. and then non-league Van Nuys on Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. The next league game will be hosting West Ranch on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (3-2-1, 1-1-1)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies beat Canyon 2-1 on Dec. 18.

Golden Valley will host non-league Clovis on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m., then non-league St. Anthony on Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Saugus on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

Valencia (2-3, 2-2)

The Vikings beat West Ranch 2-0 on Dec. 18.

Valencia will host non-league Clovis on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. and then have four more non-league matches before hosting Canyon on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

Canyon (1-7-1, 0-3)

The Cowboys lost to Golden Valley 1-2 on Dec. 18.

Canyon will host non-league Flintridge Prep at noon on Dec. 29, then have two other non-league matches before visiting Valencia on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

Castaic (0-6-1, 0-4)

The Coyotes haven’t had a match since Dec. 11.

Castaic will host non-league Del Sol on Friday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., then host Paraclete at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29. The next league game will be hosting 1-8-1 Canyon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

GIRLS

Hart (4-3, 4-0)

The Hawks lost to non-league JSerra 0-2 on Dec. 13, then lost to non-league Palos Verdes 0-3 on the same day. But Hart beat Saugus 2-0 on Dec. 18 to stay undefeated in league and take over first place.

Hart will visit non-league Notre Dame at noon on Dec. 22, then have three more non-league matches before visiting Castaic on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Saugus (5-1-1, 4-1)

After a 4-1 win against non-league Sunny Hills, followed by a 0-0 tie versus non-league Downey, the Centurions lost to Hart 0-2 on Dec. 18 to slip down to second place in league.

Saugus will host non-league Villa Park on Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m., followed by two other non-league matches, before hosting Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Castaic (3-3, 2-2)

Castaic lost 0-3 to non-league Temecula Valley on Dec. 13, then beat non-league Palmdale 4-0 on Dec. 18.

The Coyotes will host Hart at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

West Ranch (3-2-1, 2-2-1)

The West Ranch Wildcats tied Valencia 0-0 on Dec. 18.

West Ranch will host non-league Thousand Oaks on Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m., then non-league Burroughs on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m., before hosting Hart on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (1-3-1, 1-2-1)

Valencia tied West Ranch 0-0 on Dec. 18.

The Vikings will host non-league Flintridge Prep at 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 and then non-league Liberty at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, then visit Canyon on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

Canyon (2-4, 1-3)

The Canyon Cowboys beat Golden Valley 3-0 on Dec. 18.

Canyon will host non-league Simi Valley on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m., then host four more non-league matches before hosting Valencia on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

Golden Valley (0-8-1, 0-4)

The Golden Valley Grizzlies beat non-league PACS on Dec. 15 2-0, then lost to Canyon 0-3 on Dec. 18.

Golden Valley will host non-league Lancaster on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., then have four more non-league matches before visiting Saugus at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/

