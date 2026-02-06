Foothill League Soccer: Standings Final, Playoffs Ahead

The final week of Foothill League soccer competition produced some changes in the middle of the pack in the boys standings, but not at the top. There was, however, a swap at the top in the girls standings. And the closer a team is to the top, the better its chances of making the playoffs.

Leagues receive automatic entries for champions, with additional spots filled by high-ranked teams. But playoff brackets are based on power rankings, not solely on league standings.

CIF Southern Section soccer playoff brackets will be released on Saturday, Feb. 7, so look for updates here after that to see which Foothill League teams are in and which teams they will play.

The first boys playoff games will start on Wednesday, Feb. 11. The first girls playoffs begin on Thursday, Feb. 12. Winners will continue playing until the CIF Finals on Feb. 27 and 28. And there is the possibility of regional playoffs after that.

BOYS

Valencia (12-4-2, 10-2)

Valencia had two close victories last week, but that finishes Foothill League play with the Vikings standing alone in first place and having a very impressive record. Valencia took down Canyon 1-0 on Feb. 2 and beat Golden Valley 1-0 on Feb. 4.

Valencia will definitely be in the playoffs.

Saugus (11-5-2, 9-2-1)

Saugus did what it could last week, defeating Golden Valley 2-1 on Feb. 2, but it wasn’t enough to catch Valencia.

At second place in league and also with a very impressive record, the Centurions should surely make the playoffs.

Hart (7-4-5, 5-3-4)

The Hawks took down Castaic 5-0 on Feb. 2 and then tied West Ranch 2-2 on Feb. 4. That gave Hart just enough to take over third place in league above West Ranch and Golden Valley.

With that standing and a record above .500, Hart might make the playoffs.

West Ranch (6-6-5, 4-4-4)

West Ranch tied Hart 2-2 in its final league match on Feb. 4, which brings the Wildcats in at fourth place in league.

West Ranch is probably in the gray area as far as playoffs are concerned.

Golden Valley (8-8-1, 5-6-1)

Golden Valley lost 1-2 to Saugus on Feb. 2 and then lost 0-1 to Valencia on Feb. 4. Unfortunately, those losses dropped the Grizzlies from third place to fifth.

Playoffs don’t seem likely.

Canyon (4-13-4, 2-7-3)

Canyon lost to Valencia 0-1 on Feb. 2 and then beat Castaic 6-1 on Feb. 4 to end the season on a high note.

Castaic (0-14-2, 0-11-1)

The Castaic Coyotes’ lost 0-5 to Hart on Feb. 2 and lost 1-6 to Canyon on Feb. 4 to put a pretty dismal season to rest.

GIRLS

Saugus (13-4-3, 10-1-1)

The score we were missing last week, Saugus vs. Hart on Jan. 29, finally showed up as a 0-0 tie. Saugus then defeated Golden Valley 6-0 on Feb. 2, which turned out to be just enough to leap into first place at the finish line.

A league champ, with an excellent record, Saugus is assured of a playoff spot.

Hart (11-7-3, 9-0-3)

The Hart/Saugus score from Jan. 29 that we were missing last week came in as a 0-0 tie. That didn’t knock Hart out of first place, especially followed by at 4-1 win over Castaic on Feb. 2. However, another tie, this time 0-0 to West Ranch on Feb. 4, was the clinker.

At second place in league and with a lot of wins, the Hawks should be in the playoffs.

West Ranch (7-6-4, 5-4-3)

The Wildcats tied Hart 0-0 on Feb. 4, which shook up the top of the league standings and brought West Ranch in at third place.

That standing and an above .500 record just might get West Ranch into the playoffs.

Valencia (5-7-4, 5-4-3)

The Vikings lost 1-3 to Canyon on Feb. 2. So, even with a 3-1 win over Golden Valley on Feb. 4, Valencia comes in at fourth place in league.

This is iffy territory for making the playoffs.

Castaic (5-9, 4-8)

Castaic lost 1-4 to Hart on Feb. 2 and lost 1-3 to Canyon on Feb. 4. Even so, the Coyotes remain ahead of Canyon in the league standings.

Canyon (7-11-1, 4-8)

Canyon beat Valencia 3-1 on Feb. 2 and then beat Castaic 3-1 on Feb. 4. With a three-game winning streak, the Cowboys can ride into the sunset with some satisfaction.

Golden Valley (1-23-2, 0-12)

The Grizzlies lost 0-6 to Saugus on Feb. 2, then lost 1-3 to Valencia on Feb. 4. And then an extra loss showed up in the non-league results. In any case, ouch, and “We’ll get ‘em next year.”

