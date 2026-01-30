Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table

Things are getting weird and exciting as Foothill League soccer nears its finish this week.

On the boys side, the league leader changed last week, but is, by no means, locked. And in this close race, the number three team may hold the key.

On the girls side, one important score is still outstanding. When it comes in, the league lead could change, at least temporarily.

BOYS

Valencia (10-4-2, 8-2)

Valencia boys soccer continued its hot streak this past week, defeating Castaic 3-0 on Jan. 27 and taking down West Ranch 2-1 on Jan. 29. With these wins the Vikings’ ascension into the league lead has been accomplished with just two crucial league matches left to play. But Saugus isn’t far behind. Can the Viks hang on?

Valencia will visit #6 Canyon on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and then visit #3 Golden Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Saugus (10-5-2, 8-2-1)

Getting a 1-1 tie with West Ranch on Jan. 27 and taking a 1-2 loss to Hart on Jan. 29, Saugus seems to have gone cold at a really bad time. The Centurions have only one league match left to play. Still, a victory there and a Valencia stumble could vault Saugus back into first place.

Golden Valley may hold the key, as both Saugus and Valencia will play the #3 Grizzlies this week. Saugus will host Golden Valley on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. in Saugus’ final league match.

Golden Valley (8-6-1, 5-4-1)

The Grizzlies had a roller-coaster ride last week, defeating Hart 3-0 on Jan. 27 but then losing to Canyon 1-2 on Jan. 29. Golden Valley’s hold on third place in league, and the post-season opportunities that might bring, is tentative with two league matches to play. And those matches could shuffle the deck above them as well.

Golden Valley will visit #2 Saugus on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and host #1 Valencia on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Hart (6-4-4, 4-3-3)

The Hawks also had a roller-coaster ride last week, losing 0-3 to Golden Valley on Jan. 27, but then winning 2-1 against then-league-leading Saugus on Jan. 29. The league’s three, four and five positions are all up for grabs this week, and Hart’s performance will matter to Hart and others.

The Hawks will visit #7 Castaic on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and host #5 West Ranch in both teams’ final league game on Wednesday Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

West Ranch (6-6-4, 4-4-3)

The Wildcats tied Saugus 1-1 on Jan. 27 and lost to Valencia 1-2 on Jan. 29.

West Ranch has one league match left, visiting #4 Hart at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The game should be big for both.

Canyon (3-12-4, 1-6-3)

Canyon picked up its first league win on Jan. 29, surprising Golden Valley 2-1.

The Cowboys host #1 Valencia on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and then host #7 Castaic on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Castaic (0-12-2, 0-9-1)

The Castaic schedule is finally up to date, but the pain is still the same, with no league victories showing. The latest loss was to Valencia 0-3 on Jan. 27.

The Coyotes’ last two league matches will be hosting #4 Hart at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2 and visiting #6 Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Castaic tied Canyon the last time they played, so pride and an end-of-the-season boost are at stake.

GIRLS

Hart (10-7-1, 8-0-1, one missing result)

The Hart girls hammered Golden Valley 10-1 on Jan. 27, which pushes the team’s league win total up one, but the Hart/Saugus score from Jan. 29 has yet (at this writing on Jan. 30) to reach either team’s schedule. As this is a crucial score to both teams and their standings, the suspense is massive. A Hart win would hold first place with two games remaining, but a Saugus win would jump it over Hart.

The Hawks’ final two league matches are hosting #5 Castaic on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and hosting #4 West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Saugus (12-4-2, 9-1, one missing result)

The Centurions defeated West Ranch 4-1 on Jan. 27. As noted above, the Saugus/Hart score from Jan. 29 has not yet been reported. When that score pops up, either Hart or Saugus will be in first place.

Saugus has one league match yet to play, visiting #7 Golden Valley on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Valencia (4-6-4, 4-3-3)

Valencia beat Castaic 4-1 on Jan. 27 and then tied West Ranch 1-1 on Jan. 29.

The Vikings host #6 Canyon on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and visit #7 Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

West Ranch (7-6-3, 5-4-2)

West Ranch lost 1-4 to Saugus on Jan. 27 and tied Valencia 1-1 on Jan. 29.

The Wildcats’ last league match will be visiting Hart (#1 or #2) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Castaic (5-7, 4-6)

The Coyotes lost 1-4 to Valencia on Jan. 27.

Castaic’s last two league matches will be visiting Hart (#1 or #2) at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2 and hosting #6 Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Canyon (5-11-1, 2-8)

Canyon picked up its second league win on Jan. 29 with a 3-1 victory over Golden Valley.

On Monday, Feb. 2 Canyon will visit #3 Valencia at 5 p.m. and then visit #5 Castaic on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Golden Valley (1-20-2, 0-10)

The Grizzlies schedule caught up, but there is no good news from that, as the team took a 1-10 loss from Hart on Jan. 27 and a 1-3 loss from Canyon on Jan. 29.

With home games against Saugus (#1 or #2) on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and #3 Valencia on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., the pain is likely to continue.

