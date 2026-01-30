header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 30
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table
| Friday, Jan 30, 2026
Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

 

 

Things are getting weird and exciting as Foothill League soccer nears its finish this week.

On the boys side, the league leader changed last week, but is, by no means, locked. And in this close race, the number three team may hold the key.

On the girls side, one important score is still outstanding. When it comes in, the league lead could change, at least temporarily.

 

BOYS

Valencia (10-4-2, 8-2)

Valencia boys soccer continued its hot streak this past week, defeating Castaic 3-0 on Jan. 27 and taking down West Ranch 2-1 on Jan. 29. With these wins the Vikings’ ascension into the league lead has been accomplished with just two crucial league matches left to play. But Saugus isn’t far behind. Can the Viks hang on?

Valencia will visit #6 Canyon on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and then visit #3 Golden Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

 

Saugus (10-5-2, 8-2-1)

Getting a 1-1 tie with West Ranch on Jan. 27 and taking a 1-2 loss to Hart on Jan. 29, Saugus seems to have gone cold at a really bad time. The Centurions have only one league match left to play. Still, a victory there and a Valencia stumble could vault Saugus back into first place.

Golden Valley may hold the key, as both Saugus and Valencia will play the #3 Grizzlies this week. Saugus will host Golden Valley on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. in Saugus’ final league match.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

 

Golden Valley (8-6-1, 5-4-1)

The Grizzlies had a roller-coaster ride last week, defeating Hart 3-0 on Jan. 27 but then losing to Canyon 1-2 on Jan. 29. Golden Valley’s hold on third place in league, and the post-season opportunities that might bring, is tentative with two league matches to play. And those matches could shuffle the deck above them as well.

Golden Valley will visit #2 Saugus on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and host #1 Valencia on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

 

Hart (6-4-4, 4-3-3)

The Hawks also had a roller-coaster ride last week, losing 0-3 to Golden Valley on Jan. 27, but then winning 2-1 against then-league-leading Saugus on Jan. 29. The league’s three, four and five positions are all up for grabs this week, and Hart’s performance will matter to Hart and others.

The Hawks will visit #7 Castaic on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and host #5 West Ranch in both teams’ final league game on Wednesday Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

West Ranch (6-6-4, 4-4-3)

The Wildcats tied Saugus 1-1 on Jan. 27 and lost to Valencia 1-2 on Jan. 29.

West Ranch has one league match left, visiting #4 Hart at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The game should be big for both.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

 

Canyon (3-12-4, 1-6-3)

Canyon picked up its first league win on Jan. 29, surprising Golden Valley 2-1.

The Cowboys host #1 Valencia on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and then host #7 Castaic on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/winter/schedule/

 

Castaic (0-12-2, 0-9-1)

The Castaic schedule is finally up to date, but the pain is still the same, with no league victories showing. The latest loss was to Valencia 0-3 on Jan. 27.

The Coyotes’ last two league matches will be hosting #4 Hart at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2 and visiting #6 Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Castaic tied Canyon the last time they played, so pride and an end-of-the-season boost are at stake.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/winter/

 

 

 

 

 

GIRLS

Hart (10-7-1, 8-0-1, one missing result)

The Hart girls hammered Golden Valley 10-1 on Jan. 27, which pushes the team’s league win total up one, but the Hart/Saugus score from Jan. 29 has yet (at this writing on Jan. 30) to reach either team’s schedule. As this is a crucial score to both teams and their standings, the suspense is massive. A Hart win would hold first place with two games remaining, but a Saugus win would jump it over Hart.

The Hawks’ final two league matches are hosting #5 Castaic on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and hosting #4 West Ranch at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Saugus (12-4-2, 9-1, one missing result)

The Centurions defeated West Ranch 4-1 on Jan. 27. As noted above, the Saugus/Hart score from Jan. 29 has not yet been reported. When that score pops up, either Hart or Saugus will be in first place.

Saugus has one league match yet to play, visiting #7 Golden Valley on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Valencia (4-6-4, 4-3-3)

Valencia beat Castaic 4-1 on Jan. 27 and then tied West Ranch 1-1 on Jan. 29.

The Vikings host #6 Canyon on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and visit #7 Golden Valley at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

 

West Ranch (7-6-3, 5-4-2)

West Ranch lost 1-4 to Saugus on Jan. 27 and tied Valencia 1-1 on Jan. 29.

The Wildcats’ last league match will be visiting Hart (#1 or #2) on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Castaic (5-7, 4-6)

The Coyotes lost 1-4 to Valencia on Jan. 27.

Castaic’s last two league matches will be visiting Hart (#1 or #2) at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2 and hosting #6 Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/castaic/castaic-coyotes/soccer/girls/winter/

 

Canyon (5-11-1, 2-8)

Canyon picked up its second league win on Jan. 29 with a 3-1 victory over Golden Valley.

On Monday, Feb. 2 Canyon will visit #3 Valencia at 5 p.m. and then visit #5 Castaic on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/canyon-country/canyon-cowboys/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

 

Golden Valley (1-20-2, 0-10)

The Grizzlies schedule caught up, but there is no good news from that, as the team took a 1-10 loss from Hart on Jan. 27 and a 1-3 loss from Canyon on Jan. 29.

With home games against Saugus (#1 or #2) on Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. and #3 Valencia on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., the pain is likely to continue.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/girls/winter/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Career Night for Soares as TMU Crushes LSU

Career Night for Soares as TMU Crushes LSU
Friday, Jan 30, 2026
Tiago Soares had a team and career high 34 points as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated La Sierra University 110-81 in The MacArthur Center on Thursday, Jan. 29.
FULL STORY...

Donations Sought for Families of SC Lady Flyers Accident Victims

Donations Sought for Families of SC Lady Flyers Accident Victims
Friday, Jan 30, 2026
The Santa Clarita Flyers organization has announced on its Facebook page that donations are being accepted to assist the families and players affected by the Thursday, Jan. 29 accident in Colorado
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table

Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table
Friday, Jan 30, 2026
Things are getting weird and exciting as Foothill League soccer nears its finish this week.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident

Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road

Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues ‘Scam Alert’ About ‘Fake’ Phone Calls
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a Scam Alert about "fake" phone calls to residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues ‘Scam Alert’ About ‘Fake’ Phone Calls
Career Night for Soares as TMU Crushes LSU
Tiago Soares had a team and career high 34 points as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated La Sierra University 110-81 in The MacArthur Center on Thursday, Jan. 29.
Career Night for Soares as TMU Crushes LSU
L.A. County Public Health: Flu Activity on the Rise in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza and take steps to prevent its spread as flu activity increases across Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Public Health: Flu Activity on the Rise in Los Angeles County
Feb. 14: ‘Tales From the Dark Stacks’ Book Club at Valencia Library
"Tales From the Dark Stacks," an adult paranormal-themed book club will meet 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Valencia Library.
Feb. 14: ‘Tales From the Dark Stacks’ Book Club at Valencia Library
Feb. 14: ‘Sweetheart Skate’ Event at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a "Sweetheart Skate," event 8:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 14: ‘Sweetheart Skate’ Event at The Cube
Feb. 3: City Council, Planning, Parks, Arts Commissions Begin Budget Process
The Santa Clarita City Council, joined by the Planning Commission, Arts Commission and Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, will hold a 2026-27 Budget Joint Study Session Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Feb. 3: City Council, Planning, Parks, Arts Commissions Begin Budget Process
Donations Sought for Families of SC Lady Flyers Accident Victims
The Santa Clarita Flyers organization has announced on its Facebook page that donations are being accepted to assist the families and players affected by the Thursday, Jan. 29 accident in Colorado
Donations Sought for Families of SC Lady Flyers Accident Victims
Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table
Things are getting weird and exciting as Foothill League soccer nears its finish this week.
Foothill League Soccer: The Last Week Sets the Table
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
<strong>2003</strong> - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/kl8501b.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/kl8501b.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/kl8501bt.jpg" alt="Tippi Hedren" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2026 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Chocolate Melts," event Thursday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
Top Shelf Bar & Grill at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a Super Bowl Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
Circle of Hope will host its "Bowling for Hope" event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
SCVNews.com