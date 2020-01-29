Forest Officials Ramp Up Prescribed Burn Operations

Angeles National Forest fire managers are continuing annual prescribed burn operations across the forest to reduce the risk of wildfire, foster a healthier ecosystem and minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape, according to an ANF news release.

The implementation of fuel and vegetation management projects take place throughout the year, some of which are in preparation for prescribed fires. Such projects are part of a continuing effort to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve forest health. The prescribed fire treatments will continue through the winter and spring months as weather and other environmental factors permit.

On the mornings when burns occur, information signs will be posted along roadways to alert the public to the burning activity and subsequent visible smoke in the area. Information will also be posted on ANF social media accounts. Facebook: angelesnationalforest or Twitter: @Angeles_NF

When implementing these projects, fire managers follow a burn plan that outlines the “prescription” or environmental conditions such as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation and relative humidity that will allow for safe, controlled burns to take place. When the criteria are met, crews implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets the goals and objectives outlined by managers.

Prescribed fires include both understory and pile burning to reduce the amount of vegetation, such as needles, small plants, brush, and small trees which can carry fire from the forest floor into the treetops.

The ignition of all prescribed burns is dependent on the availability of personnel, equipment and appropriate conditions. Prescribed burn planning and execution are closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Air Quality Management Districts in order to manage smoke production and minimize impacts as much as possible.

“Firefighters and other staff across the forest work year-round to create resilient landscapes, fire-adapted communities and safe, effective wildfire response in accordance with the National Cohesive Strategy,” said Angeles Fire Chief Robert Garcia. “Fire management is a component of the agency mission as we work towards our strategic goals.”

For specific fuel treatment project information across the forest, visit the ANF website.