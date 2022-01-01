header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
40°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
| Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Angeles National Forest

Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.

Recent winter storms have brought an abundance of snow and ice to the higher elevations of the Angeles National Forest and although these winter conditions are a welcomed improvement to the severe drought conditions, there are additional safety concerns for visitors to plan for.

“With hopes of preventing accidents, injuries and fatalities that we sometimes see in these conditions, we strongly encourage visitors to have a plan before visiting,” said Jerome E. Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest. “These mountains are wild and at times the weather can cause extremely dangerous conditions, regardless of experience levels,” Perez continued to say.

It is also important to remember that portions of the Angeles National Forest are closed due to recent burned areas. These areas are hazardous and many of the trails in these areas may be damaged and trail signs marking the route completely burned.

“Our local mountains are a wonderful resource for outdoor activities. Unfortunately, every year LASD’s Search and Rescue Teams are deployed into the Angeles National Forrest to assist people who have either fallen ill or were caught off guard by a sudden change in weather conditions. You should always be prepared for the unexpected when hiking or camping,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

To assist forest visitors in preparing for a trip to the forest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team is providing some safety tips in planning your next adventure into the national forest.

BE PREPARED: A simple day trip to play in the snow can end up being a life-or-death situation if you get stuck on the mountain. Remember these tips:

– Have snow chains and a full tank of gas for your car

– Be prepared to spend the night with food and warm clothes

– Most places in the Angeles National Forest do not have cell phone reception, making it imperative to let someone know when and where you are going and when you plan to return. Additionally, put your phone in airplane mode to help conserve battery life, should you locate a place with cell phone service.

HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT WITH THE TEN ESSENTIALS:

– Navigation: map, compass, personal locating beacon

– Flashlights

– Sun protection (Yes, even in the winter).

– First aid kit

– Knife

– Fire starter

– Shelter (emergency blanket, tent, etc)

– Extra food

– Extra water

– Extra clothes

IF YOU PLAN TO GO WINTER HIKING:

– Remember, microspikes are for flat ground ONLY! If you are hiking in icy conditions, proper crampons are a must!

– Have a plan! Check out Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue – Hiking Plan

– Tell someone your plan!

– Don’t hike alone.

– Check current and incoming weather conditions.

SHOULD YOU GET LOST

– Stay put!

– Make a shelter

– Create a sign visible from a helicopter (colored clothing, writing in the dirt or snow, etc)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
To encourage safe travel for those celebrating the new year, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 20,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 43,358 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
With Delta and Omicron transmissions surging, L.A. County today reported more than 16,000 new cases in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 22 additional deaths and 9,473 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 42,339 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 12 in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the hospital's total to 195, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
VALENCIA – Competing against some of the top swimmers in the nation, Paseo Aquatics placed 11th in the Men’s Division at the Speedo Winter Junior National West Swimming Championships, setting 15 team records and 12 personal-best times at the event held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: