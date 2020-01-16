Forge Ahead Arts Seeking Local, Creative Writers

As part of our mission to support our community through encouraging the connective and healing experience of artistic expression, Forge Ahead Arts is currently seeking creative writing work by Santa Clarita Valley residents and community members in response to the Saugus High School shooting for inclusion in an anthology. All profits from the anthology will be donated to organizations supporting the victims of gun violence.
General submission guidelines:
• Please submit your documents as Word documents or RTF files.
• Please title your files as LastName_FirstName_Title
• Previously published work is acceptable. Please note in your email where the piece previously appeared. Poetry:
• Submit 1-3 poems of no more than 5 pages total. Fiction:
• Submit 1-2 pieces of no more than 4,000 words. Non-Fiction:
• (Memoir, creative nonfiction): Submit 1-2 pieces of no more than
4,000 words.
**Deadline for Submissions: March 15, 2020
Forge Ahead Arts is a local nonprofit whose mission is to build its community by furthering artistic expression, participation and appreciation for people of all ages. For more information on the organization, visit https://www.forgeaheadarts.org/index.html.
