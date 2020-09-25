Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Jorge Ventura, originally from Palmdale, previously worked with COC’s Cougar News and had been one of its representatives for the SCVTV 2018 Education Forums. He was arrested soon after the protests broke out Wednesday afternoon.
Ventura arrived in Louisville on Tuesday evening to cover the events that would unfold for his employer, the Daily Caller, he said. By 11 p.m. Wednesday, he had been arrested and informed that, despite being a member of the press, he would be processed and charged in the same way as the protesters who had been arrested, he said.
“For us, it’s later in the night, and we know these things can get hectic,” Ventura said over a phone call with The Signal on Thursday. “So, you just want to be there to document it, to be able to show people, ‘Hey, this is what is happening.’”
Earlier in the day, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that one law enforcement officer, Brett Hankison, would be charged for his alleged involvement in the incident that led to Taylor’s death. The former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officer is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into apartments next to Taylor’s home.
Along with Hankison, two other Louisville police officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, fired rounds into Taylor’s home March 13, with a total of 32 rounds being shot, Cameron said.
Mattingly and Cosgrove would not be charged, according to Cameron, due to the grand jury finding their actions did not warrant charges when they shot and killed Taylor in her apartment.
“There is no doubt this a gut-wrenching, emotional case, and the pain that many people are feeling is understandable,” Cameron said, later adding, “I think it is worth repeating again that our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force.”
Law enforcement personnel have said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the home that night and fired upon police first while they were executing a “no-knock” search warrant, injuring Mattingly. Walker has since disputed law enforcement’s version of the chain of events that led to Taylor being shot six times and ultimately killed.
After news broke of the decision, protesters took to the streets while chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say her name.”
“We followed the march and then there was a police standoff line, so you had police in riot gear just holding the line,” said Ventura. “And then, when the crowd confronted the police line, that’s when the police moved in.”
Throughout the day, Ventura published videos and testimonials via his social media accounts of what the scene on the ground in Louisville was, showing clashes between protesters and the police, interviews with those who were demonstrating and the chaos that was befalling the city.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Ventura was one of the first to report that two officers had been shot while responding to a call of shots fired in a public space. A 72-hour curfew had also been enacted by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer beginning at 9 p.m., and Ventura said he knew about the order, but said his job as a journalist, as well as the situation he was in, propelled him and his colleague, Shelby Talcott, to stay.
“We want to show the full story and show what goes on on both sides,” said Ventura. “The good and the bad.”
Ventura said he and his colleague were trapped, with police lines on both sides of them, cutting off any exit. Around 11 p.m., officers told Ventura and Talcott to get on the ground.
Ventura said he didn’t have his press identification around his neck, but had a press stamp on his bulletproof vest and he identified himself as a member of the media. Despite this, he was booked and put into a holding cell until 1 p.m. local time Thursday. He has been charged, he says, with two misdemeanor counts: breaking curfew and unlawful assembly.
Talcott was released at 5 p.m. Thursday, 16 hours after having been taken into custody.
Coming to Ventura and Talcott’s defense were their fellow reporters and even Ventura’s Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll, who took to Twitter in support of his staff.
“I’ve now notified @LMPD that both @shelbytalcott and @VenturaReport were reporting for an accredited media outlet and were operating in the capacity of press,” said Ingersoll. “My expectation is that they will be swiftly released.”
Despite the arrest, and his colleague remaining in custody for most of Thursday, Ventura said he was planning to return to Jefferson Square Park Thursday night to continue his coverage.
Demonstrations in Louisville, as well as around the country, continued Thursday.
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments.
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.