header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
| Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Jorge Ventura
Jorge Ventura, 25, provides live coverage from the scene of the Louisville protests less than two hours before being arrested as a member of the press. Photo courtesy of Jorge Ventura.

 

A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.

Jorge Ventura, originally from Palmdale, previously worked with COC’s Cougar News and had been one of its representatives for the SCVTV 2018 Education Forums. He was arrested soon after the protests broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Ventura arrived in Louisville on Tuesday evening to cover the events that would unfold for his employer, the Daily Caller, he said. By 11 p.m. Wednesday, he had been arrested and informed that, despite being a member of the press, he would be processed and charged in the same way as the protesters who had been arrested, he said.

Jorge Ventura Tweet

“For us, it’s later in the night, and we know these things can get hectic,” Ventura said over a phone call with The Signal on Thursday. “So, you just want to be there to document it, to be able to show people, ‘Hey, this is what is happening.’”

Earlier in the day, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that one law enforcement officer, Brett Hankison, would be charged for his alleged involvement in the incident that led to Taylor’s death. The former Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officer is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into apartments next to Taylor’s home.

Along with Hankison, two other Louisville police officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, fired rounds into Taylor’s home March 13, with a total of 32 rounds being shot, Cameron said.

Mattingly and Cosgrove would not be charged, according to Cameron, due to the grand jury finding their actions did not warrant charges when they shot and killed Taylor in her apartment.

Jorge Ventura Tweet 2

“There is no doubt this a gut-wrenching, emotional case, and the pain that many people are feeling is understandable,” Cameron said, later adding, “I think it is worth repeating again that our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force.”

Law enforcement personnel have said Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the home that night and fired upon police first while they were executing a “no-knock” search warrant, injuring Mattingly. Walker has since disputed law enforcement’s version of the chain of events that led to Taylor being shot six times and ultimately killed.

After news broke of the decision, protesters took to the streets while chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say her name.”

“We followed the march and then there was a police standoff line, so you had police in riot gear just holding the line,” said Ventura. “And then, when the crowd confronted the police line, that’s when the police moved in.”

Throughout the day, Ventura published videos and testimonials via his social media accounts of what the scene on the ground in Louisville was, showing clashes between protesters and the police, interviews with those who were demonstrating and the chaos that was befalling the city.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Ventura was one of the first to report that two officers had been shot while responding to a call of shots fired in a public space. A 72-hour curfew had also been enacted by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer beginning at 9 p.m., and Ventura said he knew about the order, but said his job as a journalist, as well as the situation he was in, propelled him and his colleague, Shelby Talcott, to stay.

“We want to show the full story and show what goes on on both sides,” said Ventura. “The good and the bad.”

Ventura said he and his colleague were trapped, with police lines on both sides of them, cutting off any exit. Around 11 p.m., officers told Ventura and Talcott to get on the ground.

Ventura said he didn’t have his press identification around his neck, but had a press stamp on his bulletproof vest and he identified himself as a member of the media. Despite this, he was booked and put into a holding cell until 1 p.m. local time Thursday. He has been charged, he says, with two misdemeanor counts: breaking curfew and unlawful assembly.

Talcott was released at 5 p.m. Thursday, 16 hours after having been taken into custody.

Coming to Ventura and Talcott’s defense were their fellow reporters and even Ventura’s Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll, who took to Twitter in support of his staff.

“I’ve now notified @LMPD that both @shelbytalcott and @VenturaReport were reporting for an accredited media outlet and were operating in the capacity of press,” said Ingersoll. “My expectation is that they will be swiftly released.”

Tweet regarding Louisville Arrest

Despite the arrest, and his colleague remaining in custody for most of Thursday, Ventura said he was planning to return to Jefferson Square Park Thursday night to continue his coverage.

Demonstrations in Louisville, as well as around the country, continued Thursday.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
FULL STORY...
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Valencia High Principal Pete Getz sent an alert out to the school’s families on Wednesday evening, regarding a report of a possible on-campus threat.
Possible On-Campus Threat Shuts Down Valencia High School
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 39 new deaths and 1,165 new cases of COVID-19, with 5,933 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 790,640 Cases Statewide, 5,933 SCV Cases
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
Pac-12 to Resume Football, Basketball, Winter Sports Seasons
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
Air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Friday, Sept. 25, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Friday
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
California Highway Patrol officers seized about 100 pounds of marijuana in five different trash bags after a traffic stop in Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
CHP Newhall Seizes 100 Pounds of Marijuana
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
%d bloggers like this: