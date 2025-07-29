Former Cougar Colin Yeaman Drafted by Orioles

Former College of the Canyons standout infielder Colin Yeaman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month. He was selected 124th overall.

Yeaman, who also attended Saugus High School, spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cougars before transferring to University of California, Irvine for the 2025 campaign.

As a freshman, Yeaman batted .405 with six home runs, 41 RBIs and 39 runs while getting on base at a .494 clip. He earned All-Westen State Conference First Team honors while helping the Cougars advance to the final day of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Final.

During his sophomore season Yeaman got off to a hot start, batting .443 and slugging .900 across his first 18 games before injuries derailed his season. He finished with seven home runs, 14 RBIs and 22 runs in his 70 at-bats.

In his first season at UCI, Yeaman earned 2025 Big West Field Player of the Year honors and was an All-Big West First Team selection. He batted .336 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and 62 runs.

Yeaman is the first member of the COC baseball program to be selected in the MLB draft since former Cougar and Oregon State University infielder Mikey Kane was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 draft.

Canyons also saw three former players selected in the 2019 MLB draft with catcher Anthony Lepre, outfielder Cole Kleszcz and right-handed pitcher Chase Wheatcroft all hearing their names called that year.

Former Cougar lefty pitcher Jacob Lopez was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB draft. After stints with the Giants and Tampa Bay Rays organizations, Lopez is currently pitching in the big-league rotation for the Athletics.

