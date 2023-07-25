Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft

Former College of the Canyons infielder Mikey Kane was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, earlier this month.

Kane, who played the 2023 season at Oregon State University after a standout freshman campaign at Canyons, was selected 509th overall.

The infielder appeared in 59 games for the Beavers in 2023, batting .281 to go with nine home runs, four triples, 14 doubles and 38 RBIs. Kane also earned NCAA Baton Rouge All-Tournament Team accolades.

He was the third member of the Beavers’ program to be drafted this year.

During his lone season as Canyons, Kane produced 45 runs, 44 RBIs, nine doubles and four triples in the regular season while hammering eight home runs.

He helped the Cougars advance to the postseason and ended the year with a .320 batting average and .562 slugging percentage and was an All-Western State Conference, South Division honoree as shortstop.

An alum of St. Francis Catholic High School, Kane is the first former Cougar to be drafted since 2019, when the Cougars saw three former players selected in that year’s first-year player draft.

