July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
| Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Shelby Grubbs
Cal State L.A. senior and former Hart High standout Shelby Grubbs, was selected as Cal State LA’s representative to join Vice President Kamala Harris on stage as part of NCAA Sports Day. Photo credit: Cal State L.A.


The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day. The festivities, which took place on the South Lawn, recognized the student-athletes and coaches from national championship teams across the NCAA’s three divisions.

Joined on stage by more than 40 student-athlete representatives, Vice President Kamala Harris and NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships Lynda Tealer heralded the teams’ collective success while celebrating their dedication and grit.

“In America, tens of millions of people play a sport as a child, and the best-of-the-best grow up to become national champions,” Harris said, before speaking directly to the student-athletes in attendance. “When you play, you inspire people across our nation. You remind all of us what can be achieved with hard work and ambition.”

Grubbs, who earned All-CIF Division 3 honors and All-Foothill League first team honors at William S. Hart High School, was selected as Cal State L.A.’s representative to join Harris on stage. Grubbs — who repeatedly earned top academic honors in her Cal State L.A. career and served as team captain — reflected on the moment shortly after the ceremony. She shared how special it felt to be honored alongside other volleyball national champions from Division I Texas and Division III Juniata.

“Getting to talk with people who play the same sport as you, but at different divisions, and all end up at the same place was really cool,” said Grubbs. “To know that we have events like this where we can be recognized on this high of a level is crazy.”

For the Golden Eagles, the reception marked the zenith of a historic campaign, which culminated in the program’s first national title. Back in November, Cal State L.A. entered the NCAA playoffs ranked outside of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25. They then went on to beat six ranked teams to win the university’s first women’s title in the NCAA era. In doing so, the Golden Eagles became the first team to ever win a national title after being unranked in the AVCA’s final regular season poll.

“We take immense pride in our volleyball student-athletes,” said Daryl Gross, Cal State L.A.’s executive director for Intercollegiate Athletics. “This experience embodies our mission to cultivate future impactful leaders. For the team, this moment was invaluable and serves as a lasting reminder that they will always be national champions.”

During the day’s festivities, the players and coaches were treated to a guided tour of the White House and gardens and were also invited to play games like volleyball and cornhole with their fellow student-athletes on the White House lawn. A live band played cinematic themes from superhero movies while many attendees snapped pictures to commemorate the occasion.

“We are just overwhelmed with emotions,” said head coach Juan Figueroa. “We are all just thankful and blessed for the opportunity to come out here and be among the nation’s best. It’s a very overwhelming feeling of happiness and pride.”

Watch the full program on the White House YouTube channel.

VBWhiteHouse

Cal State L.A. 2023 National Championship volleyball team gathers outside the White House ahead of NCAA Sports Day. Photo credit: Cal State L.A.
