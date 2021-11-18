Former SCV Sheriff’s Station Closing Thursday

Uploaded: , Thursday, Nov 18, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Former SCV Sheriff's StationThe former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will officially be closing its doors Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2:00 p.m.

Operations will continue at the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, which is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, in Santa Clarita.

Note: Those looking for copies of reports, vehicle releases, or other related matters requiring contact with an available counter deputy are asked to please visit the former station at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia before 2:00 p.m.

The new station will also be using a new phone number for non-emergency calls (661) 260-4000.

9-1-1 is to be used for emergency calls only.

It’s been a great run at the old station, which holds about 50 years of history, but, as they say, out with the old, and in with the new.

