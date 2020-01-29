Former Sherman Aide Appointed AVP for CSUN’s Government & Community Relations

Rafael De La Rosa, former aide to Congressman Brad Sherman and director of government and community relations at California State University, Northridge, has been appointed assistant vice president for government and community relations at CSUN.
De La Rosa brings years of experience working with government and community leaders to his new position, including nearly three years spent as assistant director of government and community relations at the university. For the past few months, he has been serving as the office’s director.
“In this new position, Rafael will play a key role in leading important initiatives and programs that advance the university’s reputation, relationships and resources,” said Robert Gunsalus, CSUN’s vice president for university relations and advancement. “Rafael will serve as CSUN’s lead ambassador to local community groups, as well as regional, state and national agencies and elected officials and their staffs. He will also be monitoring key issues and legislation affecting public higher education in California, and educating the campus and the broader public on those issues.”
Gunsalus noted that De La Rosa “is a passionate advocate for our state’s community colleges and UC and CSU systems.”
De La Rosa said he is honored to be named assistant vice president for government and community relations at CSUN.
“Fighting for access and equity in higher education is personal for me, as it wasn’t that long ago that I was like most of the students CSUN serves — working multiple jobs, saving money and overloading on courses to make sure I would make it to graduation,” De La Rosa said. “The struggle is as real now as it was then. One works at CSUN to make a difference in the lives of today’s young people, tomorrow’s leaders, and my greatest hope is that I can play even a small role in making our students’ dreams a reality.”
De La Rosa earned an associate’s degree in 2007 from Ventura Community College, and bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from UCLA in 2010.
De La Rosa began his career as an intern in 2010 in the Department of Social Services in Baltimore, where he worked under current Maryland State Sen. Antonio Hayes. He took an internship in Congress in 2010, and soon thereafter he was hired as staff assistant and subsequently legislative assistant for longtime San Fernando Valley Congressman Sherman. He left Sherman’s office in 2014 to become legislative director for California Assemblyman Matthew Dababneh, before taking the position of director of government relations with the Silicon Valley Leadership Group in 2015.
While with the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, De La Rosa successfully established and broadened strategic relationships between the organization, member companies and California elected officials; led policy discussions with elected officials and executives with the group’s member companies; and supervised annual trips to Washington, D.C., where he helped Silicon Valley CEOs, elected officials and start-up executives advocate for legislation before government officials and members of Congress.
A mix of laughter, horror and reflection will be on display in a variety of events at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Tickets are on sale now for film, theatre, comedy and music shows taking place in February.
The California Department of Social Services recently notified the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) that the County will receive an additional $4.6 million in Bringing Families Home (BFH) Program funding, through June 30, 2022.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
