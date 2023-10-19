FosterAll Recognizing National Adoption Month

FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.

“I am pleased to continue our tireless work to find parents for the many children who have been placed in foster care through no fault of their own,” said Lou Moore, FosterAll executive director. “We are steadfast in our commitment to help children of all ages be placed with safe and supportive families whether it’s for a day, a month or forever and we couldn’t do this work without our faith partners.”

Partnering with faith-based communities across Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino Counties, FosterAll recruits and guides interested parents through the foster care process. Working with many Foster Family Agencies, FosterAll matches prospective foster parents with the agency that best suits their family dynamics. Agencies provide the training and approval process while FosterAll provides the ongoing support.

In addition to recruiting foster/adopt parents, FosterAll is widely known for their support programs for children and foster families through its parent coaching program, monthly support groups, Hilaroo Camp and special family events.

About FosterAll:

Established in 1985, FosterAll was created to find nurturing, loving foster/adopt parents for the many children and youth in foster care. Partnering with faith-based communities across Southern California, FosterAll works tirelessly to outreach and help those parents who wish to help a child whether that’s a temporary placement or a forever home/adoption. FosterAll has guided thousands of parents through the foster/adopt process and supported them throughout their fostering journey.

For more information visit www.FosterAll.org or call 818/649-8000.

