Fostering Youth Independence Back to School Bash, Career Fair

Fostering Youth Independence students were well equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s eighth annual Back to School Bash and Career Fair.

Approximately 140 members of the FYI community, including 65 youth and their Allies, came together for the event which provided youth with new backpacks and all the supplies they could possibly need to start the new school year.

Before the youth “shopped” for school supplies, a taco dinner was served, which was followed by a career fair featuring six professionals who shared career journeys and offered valuable advice and encouragement.

The career panel included Senior Lineman Carlos Romero from the Department of Water and Power, State Farm Agent/Risk Advisor Enrique Borja, Registered Nurse Jazmin Delia, Buyer Katie Fowler from Santa Clarita Water Agency, Family Law Attorney Tess Cozine and Jack in the Box franchise owner Wilfredo Herrera. After the presenters spoke, youth had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with them to answer questions and further discuss opportunities and paths to careers.

“Foster youth have not had a lot of exposure to different careers and hearing from these professionals helped broaden their horizons,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “Many of the youth told us that the career panel was their favorite part of the evening.”

Olsen thanked The Sanctuary Church, Christ Church of SCV and Judy Eichner for supplying the “store” with notebooks, pens, pencils, highlighters, post-it notes and everything else the students needed to succeed. She extended a further thank you to Tracy Quick for setting up her own “pantry” with nonperishable food and household items, plus health and beauty supplies, as well as Christ Lutheran Church for allowing the event to take place on their campus.

“The week leading up to our Bash was exciting as six new youth joined our community,” said Olsen. “And 11 former foster youth started college for the very first time. Plus, the Study Place reopened for the new school year with free lunch, tutoring and academic assistance. Lives are being changed here at FYI and we are grateful to everyone who is partnering with us to give foster youth hope for a better life.”

More information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

FYI is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness and incarceration. FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 83 transition age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 186 local youth since its inception in 2017.

