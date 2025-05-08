header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
| Thursday, May 8, 2025
FYI Scott Hoolihan and youth

With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.

“FYI’s mission is to support and guide local foster youth to achieve a post-secondary education, which we believe can help overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI co-founder and executive director. “So this month we want to highlight our graduating foster youth and the difference that a caring community can make in the life of a young person aging out of foster care without love and support or a family.”

FYI’s 2025 graduation ceremonies started this month, when one of its young women was awarded her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. She is the second FYI youth to earn a master’s degree and will be followed by a third later this month.

Four youth will be awarded bachelor’s degrees, 11 students will graduate from high school and six FYI youth will be awarded associate degrees. An additional nine youth are completing professional certifications.

“All of them are beating the odds and crushing the statistics,” said Olsen. “Given the grim outlook for youth aging out of foster care, one might wonder what is different about the FYI youth who are achieving these milestones. The answer is simple. FYI youth are given the love, encouragement and moral support they need to reach the potential that exists in all of them.”

Olsen said every youth has a caring volunteer Ally they can trust and rely on. They have an FYI coordinator who helps with college applications, academic support, financial aid and connecting the students to the resources they need. And they have a whole community of FYI staff, Allies and youth who become their family.

“We also want to invite Santa Claritans to make a real difference in these youth’s lives by becoming a volunteer Ally and encouraging their youth through the journey to obtain a college degree or trade certificate and provide the caring support the youth may not have had as they traveled through the foster system,” said Olsen.

FYI is seeking more volunteer Allies, both men and women, to support these youth as they strive to become successful adults. The next Ally training will be held Tuesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia.

To register or learn more contact Darlene at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

The benefits of being an Ally are explained by local resident and FYI Ally Scott Hoolahan, pictured at top with his FYI youth.

“I’m so grateful for having been introduced to this organization and thankful I was compelled to take a leap of faith, that I could somehow make a meaningful impact on the life of a young person who may have not had everything I had, or what I so freely did for my own children,” he said. “I really had no idea of the profound impact the simple act of demonstrating to another human, that I genuinely care, and just showing up, and walking alongside the young man I have been paired with could mean so much to him, and forever link me to him… I am ‘over-paid’ for this opportunity. He has no idea,” said Hoolahan.

Olsen went on to explain that there are hundreds of age-ing out foster youth living among us who need an Ally’s help. Without a supportive, caring family influence that most of us have been blessed to have, foster youth face becoming part of some harsh statistics.

“For instance, only 55% will have a high school diploma, 36% will experience homelessness within the first 18 months and 25% will be incarcerated within two years,” she said.

These youth are also more likely to experience hardships such as joblessness, early parenthood and substance abuse.

“That’s why we’re so grateful for our incredible Allies, other volunteers and donors. With the strong supportive community FYI offers, Santa Clarita’s foster youth have the safety net they need to transition to successful adulthood,” Olsen said.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and ways to become involved, support and donate can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org or by calling (661) 360-1500.

FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 85 transition age (16-29 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 194 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment.

FYI also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining a drivers license, personalized Money Matters financial literacy education, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies, holiday gifts and household items for youth moving into new homes with few possessions.

Ally Rainie Cuomo with FYI youth who recently was awarded her master’s degree.

FYI Ally Rainie and Youth
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training

FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
Thursday, May 8, 2025
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
FULL STORY...

May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk

May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
FULL STORY...

May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild

May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
FULL STORY...

June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief

June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Rivas, Hartmann Named 2025 SCV Man, Woman of the Year

Rivas, Hartmann Named 2025 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Monday, May 5, 2025
Josh Rivas and Jackie Hartmann were named the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year during a dinner gala held Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The gala also paid tribute to all of the 33 nominees.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.
Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Tax Relief Bill Advances for Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Tax Relief Bill Advances for Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents of an increase in measles cases among people who have recently traveled internationally and domestically.
Public Health Encourages Measles Vaccine as Summer Travel Begins
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Desiree Belone (Ponca/Diné) on Saturday, May 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Belone will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage.
May 10: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Desiree Belone
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Valencia Town Center will host a Mother's Day Celebration Event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 10.
May 10: Mother’s Day Celebration at Valencia Town Center
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
College of the Canyons men's golf won the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship for the 10th time in program history, extending its current tourney win streak to seven events and earning the opportunity to compete for back-to-back state championships.
Canyons Golf Crowned Regional Champs for 10th Time
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
No. 14 College of the Canyons softball has been eliminated from the postseason following a pair of road losses at No. 3 Palomar College May 2-3.
No. 14 Canyons Has Postseason Run Halted by No. 3 Palomar
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
Four players from The Master's University have been named NAIA First Team All-Americans in Beach Volleyball.
TMU Beach Places Four on All-American 1st Team
SCVNews.com