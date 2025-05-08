FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training

With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.

“FYI’s mission is to support and guide local foster youth to achieve a post-secondary education, which we believe can help overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI co-founder and executive director. “So this month we want to highlight our graduating foster youth and the difference that a caring community can make in the life of a young person aging out of foster care without love and support or a family.”

FYI’s 2025 graduation ceremonies started this month, when one of its young women was awarded her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. She is the second FYI youth to earn a master’s degree and will be followed by a third later this month.

Four youth will be awarded bachelor’s degrees, 11 students will graduate from high school and six FYI youth will be awarded associate degrees. An additional nine youth are completing professional certifications.

“All of them are beating the odds and crushing the statistics,” said Olsen. “Given the grim outlook for youth aging out of foster care, one might wonder what is different about the FYI youth who are achieving these milestones. The answer is simple. FYI youth are given the love, encouragement and moral support they need to reach the potential that exists in all of them.”

Olsen said every youth has a caring volunteer Ally they can trust and rely on. They have an FYI coordinator who helps with college applications, academic support, financial aid and connecting the students to the resources they need. And they have a whole community of FYI staff, Allies and youth who become their family.

“We also want to invite Santa Claritans to make a real difference in these youth’s lives by becoming a volunteer Ally and encouraging their youth through the journey to obtain a college degree or trade certificate and provide the caring support the youth may not have had as they traveled through the foster system,” said Olsen.

FYI is seeking more volunteer Allies, both men and women, to support these youth as they strive to become successful adults. The next Ally training will be held Tuesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia.

To register or learn more contact Darlene at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

The benefits of being an Ally are explained by local resident and FYI Ally Scott Hoolahan, pictured at top with his FYI youth.

“I’m so grateful for having been introduced to this organization and thankful I was compelled to take a leap of faith, that I could somehow make a meaningful impact on the life of a young person who may have not had everything I had, or what I so freely did for my own children,” he said. “I really had no idea of the profound impact the simple act of demonstrating to another human, that I genuinely care, and just showing up, and walking alongside the young man I have been paired with could mean so much to him, and forever link me to him… I am ‘over-paid’ for this opportunity. He has no idea,” said Hoolahan.

Olsen went on to explain that there are hundreds of age-ing out foster youth living among us who need an Ally’s help. Without a supportive, caring family influence that most of us have been blessed to have, foster youth face becoming part of some harsh statistics.

“For instance, only 55% will have a high school diploma, 36% will experience homelessness within the first 18 months and 25% will be incarcerated within two years,” she said.

These youth are also more likely to experience hardships such as joblessness, early parenthood and substance abuse.

“That’s why we’re so grateful for our incredible Allies, other volunteers and donors. With the strong supportive community FYI offers, Santa Clarita’s foster youth have the safety net they need to transition to successful adulthood,” Olsen said.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and ways to become involved, support and donate can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org or by calling (661) 360-1500.

FYI offers local foster youth numerous resources to help overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults.

FYI currently serves 85 transition age (16-29 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 194 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment.

FYI also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans. FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining a drivers license, personalized Money Matters financial literacy education, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a community of support and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies, holiday gifts and household items for youth moving into new homes with few possessions.

Ally Rainie Cuomo with FYI youth who recently was awarded her master’s degree.

Like this: Like Loading...