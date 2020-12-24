Fostering Youth Independence Thanks Community for Helping Reach Fundraising Goal

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) has already reached its year-end fundraising campaign goal to date receiving $21,946 in donations, surpassing its $20,000 goal.

“We are very grateful to so many members of the community who contributed to FYI’s work supporting Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “Foster youth have been particularly challenged this year because of the pandemic, and these funds are vital to provide support to those who, in many cases, have nowhere else to turn.”

Olsen added that FYI is still seeking adult Allies to pair with a local foster youth, and that a virtual training session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13 for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them obtain needed resources. Allies also offer encouragement as the youths work to complete a post-secondary education, and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

Local resident and FYI Ally Julie Benson Krumrine was recently paired with an 18-year-old foster youth who newly joined the program. “We’re just getting to know each other, and I love her sweet personality and admire her amazing positivity, in spite of the many challenges she’s faced,” Krumrine said. The two have had some social-distanced visits, and keep in touch with regular texts.

“She’s already an inspiration to me,” Krumine said. “And I want her to know that I’m there to support her as she transitions to this adult phase of her life.”

The next Ally training session will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

To learn more or to register for the training, email Terri at tgaudioso@fyifosteryouth.org, or visit

www.fyifosteryouth.org.

About Fostering Youth Independence (FYI)

FYI is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization that supports local foster youth who have aged out of the L.A. County foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents. FYI addresses the serious challenges faced by these youth, which include not finishing high school or pursuing higher education, homelessness and incarceration. FYI offers current and former foster youth, ages 16-25 years, a caring adult “Ally” to provide the one-onone guidance and encouragement they need to complete a post-secondary education, as well as resources to help these youth overcome past traumas, complete an education, gain employment and become successful, independent adults. FYI is currently serving 46 foster youth, the majority of whom are attending College of the Canyons.