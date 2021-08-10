Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program

TMU Men’s Swimming & Diving has signed four more recruits, Head Coach and Director of Aquatics Gabe Woodward announced. Darby Culver, JT Sears, Freddie Cole and Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira will join the Mustangs beginning this fall.

“Darby, JT, Freddie and Nilton will all have an immediate impact for TMU Men’s Swimming and Diving, as they each will come in with the fastest time or best score in one or multiple events in program history,” Woodward said.

Culver, who plans to major in mechanical engineering, is set to become the first male diver in program history.

“We are so excited to have him join our All-American diver Courtney Simpson, as well as our incoming freshman diver Tyler Coffman,” Woodward said referencing the two divers on the TMU Women’s Swimming & Diving team.

The San Ramon native, a recent graduate of California High School, will benefit from his previous experience winning a state championship in trampoline and tumbling.

“I would like to progress in my skills and continue to learn new dives,” Culver said. “The Master’s University has everything I am looking for in a college. I am looking forward to the engineering offered at TMU, while I am also excited about the dive team and it being a Christian college.”

In his athletic career, Sears has been a multi-event U.S. Futures qualifier, an All-Cal League and CIF State Team honoree, as well as a CIF Section A finalist.

“JT brings our fastest 200 and 500 free times in program history,” Woodward said. “His 200 fly is right on with Freddie Cole’s best time.”

The Sacramento native was the valedictorian of his El Sereno High School class and plans to major in business administration with a focus in pre-law.

“My goals are to qualify for NAIA nationals and to compete for NAIA national championships,” Sears said. “I chose The Master’s University because of its emphasis on spiritual growth, the amazing academics and athletic opportunities.”

Cole, a three-time All-Cape Coast Conference honoree, hopes to compete for conference and national titles at TMU.

“Freddie brings our fastest 100 and 200 breaststroke times in program history also,” Woodward said of Cole’s fastest times, in addition to his best performance in the 200 fly.

The Titusville, Florida native, who hopes to pursue a career as a swim coach, said he appreciates the closeness and intimate environment at Master’s.

“I have grown up homeschooled, so I wanted to be in a much smaller athletic and academic environment. TMU checks off both of those boxes,” Cole said. “In addition, I have always dreamed of being part of a program and a group of teammates who are serious about doing everything for the glory of the Lord and doing it the right way.”

Dos Santos de Oliveira, a recent graduate of McAllen High School, is an 11-time district champion, seven-time regional champion and three-time state qualifier.

“Nilton will come in as the fastest 100 flyer in program history and with a solid 100 free, so he will have an immediate impact on our 400 free and 400 medley relays,” Woodward said.

The McAllen, Texas native, who plans to major in biological sciences in pursuit of a career in dentistry, said he hopes “to break records in honor of serving the Lord.”

“I chose The Master’s University because of the close relationship that is built with Christ and other believers,” Santos de Oliveira said. “I most look forward to finding new people connected to the Lord and becoming friends with others while attending the university.”

Woodward is excited about his incoming recruiting class.

“All four will score for us individually and will help tremendously in relays,” Woodward said. “We are so excited the Lord has drawn their hearts and talent to Master’s.”

