header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
96°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
| Monday, Jul 19, 2021
finals

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman will become the director of Career and College Readiness; Genevieve Peterson Henry will become the new principal at Saugus High School, Marcus Garrett will become the new principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School; Jamie Foderaro will become an assistant principal at Canyon High School.

“The Hart District has benefited from outstanding administrative leadership at both the site and district level for many years,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the Hart School District. “Recognizing this, it’s essential that we find outstanding leaders to carry on that tradition of excellence. These four individuals have all established themselves with a long track record of helping students, staff and families in our community. I’m pleased to welcome them into these new roles.”

administrators approved by hart district governing board

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman will become the director of Career and College Readiness.

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman has been the principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School since 2014. She began her career in 1991 at Notre Dame Academy Girl’s Preparatory High School as an English teacher before moving to New Jersey and teaching morality/theology at Pope John XXIII High School. In 2000 Dr. Hoffman came back to Santa Clarita and taught at Golden Oak Adult School, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2004, and then an English teacher at Golden Valley, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2008. She then became an assistant principal at Golden Valley before her move to principal of Sierra Vista. Dr. Hoffman received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Loyola Marymount University, her Masters from CSU-Bakersfield, and her Doctorate in Education – Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne.

 

administrators approved by hart district governing board

Genevieve Peterson Henry will become the new principal at Saugus High School.

Genevieve Peterson Henry becomes the principal of Saugus High School after spending the last four years as an assistant principal there. She began teaching English at Verdugo Hills High School in 1993 before making the move to Golden Valley High School in 2008 where she also became the English Language development Coordinator. In 2014, Ms. Peterson Henry was brought to the District Office as an English Language Learner Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) before accepting the assistant principal position at Saugus in 2017. She has both her Bachelors and Master’s degrees from Cal State Northridge.

 

Marcus Garrett will become the new principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School.

Marcus Garrett takes over for Dr. Carolyn Hoffman as the principal of Sierra Vista Junior High School. Mr. Garrett has spent the last four years as an assistant principal at Saugus High School, and before that as an assistant principal at Placerita Junior High School. He began teaching at Hillsides Education Center in 1998 before moving to Saugus High School in 2004 as a teacher and athletic director. He received his Bachelors and Master’s degrees from Occidental College where he was also a two-sport athlete in football and track & field.

 

Jamie Foderaro will become an assistant principal at Canyon High School.

Jamie Foderaro has been a special education teacher in the Hart School District since 2008, most recently at Golden Valley High School where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2017. In 2003, Ms. Foderaro began her career with the District as an instructional assistant. But truly, her career in the District began as a student at Placerita and then at Hart High School, class of 1995. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from Cal State-Northridge and a Master of Science in Educational Administration from National University.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board

Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
FULL STORY...

Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1

Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...

City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts

City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025

Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
FULL STORY...

SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools

SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
Monday, Jul 5, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol Cadet Training Class I-20 took place on Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy.
CHP Welcomes 119 New Officers 75 Weeks After Initial Cadet Training
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three new deaths and 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,705 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
%d bloggers like this: