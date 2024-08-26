header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Aug 26, 2024
filming

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.

The productions filming locally are:

SWAT (television show)

BF Interstitial (short)

Sam’s Club 3 (commercial)

Tyson (commercial)

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 27: City Council to Discuss Promenade Flats, Wiley Canyon

Aug. 27: City Council to Discuss Promenade Flats, Wiley Canyon
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Deadline Extended for Make A Difference Day Project Proposals

Deadline Extended for Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has extended the deadline to submit Make A difference Day projects.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot

Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, will be reduced for solar panel installation. The project will take approximately six weeks to complete.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library

Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Spet. 21.
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture "Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren" Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host the Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Courtyard at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA, 91350.
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery which is hosting a Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Kathryn Barger | Back to School with Kathryn
Many students across the Los Angeles County Fifth District went back to school this week. For parents, teachers, school staff and administrators and nonprofit organizations, that means gathering all the resources you can to ensure youth succeed this school year.
Kathryn Barger | Back to School with Kathryn
Sept. 12: Paint Your Person Night at Locale Studios
Join Locale Studios Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for a creative and fun-filled evening with a Paint Your Person Night.
Sept. 12: Paint Your Person Night at Locale Studios
Sept. 8: WeDoTransformations SCV Fit Camp Workout
Join WeDoTransformations SCV Fit for a positive and fun community workout, Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at The Rebel Fitness Camp, 26320 Diamond Place Ste. 140/150 Santa Clarita, 91350.
Sept. 8: WeDoTransformations SCV Fit Camp Workout
Oct. 26: Abracadabra After Dark at Sand Canyon Country Club
Prepare to be spellbound at Abracadabra After Dark dinner and show experience on Saturday, Oct. 26 with an enchanting evening of magic and mystery at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Oct. 26: Abracadabra After Dark at Sand Canyon Country Club
SCVNews.com