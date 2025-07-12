Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers

The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.

The 2025 Conference Theme is The Business of Creatively: Mastering the Fundamentals.

Santa Clarita Arts is seeking speakers in creative fields such as music, visual arts, dance, film, poetry, etc.

Are you an expert in the intersection of business and creativity? Do you have insights, strategies, or practical tools that can help arts build sustainable careers?

The Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference seeks dynamic speakers and inspirational leaders to share their knowledge at this year’s event. Santa Clarita Arts invite you to submit a proposal for a session to inspire, educate and empower the artist to take their creative endeavors to the next level.

Whether you’re an artist, business expert, or educator, Santa Clarita Arts encourages proposals that explore the fundamentals of running a creative business, navigating the creative economy and cultivating a successful, sustainable artistic career.

As the creative economy continues to grow and evolve, artists need a solid understanding of the core business skills required to thrive, from marketing and financial management to contracts and branding.

This year’s conference will provide artists with practical tools and knowledge to master the fundamental aspects of running a creative business.

Santa Clarita Arts looks forward to seeing your innovative ideas and unique perspectives on the business of creativity. The creative economy is booming and artists need the business acumen to thrive.

To apply to be a speaker or to submit a proposal visit https://santaclaritaarts.com/business-for-artists-conference-2025/.

Artists and creatives are urged to “save the date” for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference. The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals.

The conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 4.

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Calling all creatives in visual art, music, film, and more who want to level up.

What to Expect:

Expert Insights: Learn from successful industry professionals.

Practical Workshops: Get hands-on experience with workshops covering marketing, branding, pricing, and more.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow artists, potential collaborators, and industry experts to expand your network and grow your business.

Inspirational Talks: Gain inspiration and motivation from keynote speakers who’ve achieved remarkable success in the art world.

Resources and Tools: Discover valuable resources, tools and strategies to take your art business to the next level.

Who Should Attend:

Creatives of all kinds at every stage in their career.

Creative and arts non-profit professionals.

Don’t miss this opportunity to supercharge your creative business! Reserve your spot now and take the next step towards building a successful and sustainable career as a creative or arts non-profit professional. Registration is free. Space is limited.

Visit SantaClaritaArts.com the coming months for more information on attendee registration.

