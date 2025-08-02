Fourth Annual SCV Education Foundation Touch-a-Truck Seeks Sponsors

|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Aug. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the Fourth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Clarita Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Team Dragon Eyes, a dragon boat paddling club is seeking new members. If you're looking for a good workout and a place to make new friends the club invites you to the annual Team Dragon Eyes Dragon Boat Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.
On July 18, a deadly explosion at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center resulted in the deaths of three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives: Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn.
1935
- Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21) [story
]
The ever-popular "Theatre in a Week," written and produced by Barry Agin, returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall with "Comedy Tonight" for one weekend only, Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17.
In celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Park Service entrance fees will be waved on Monday, Aug. 4.
JCI Santa Clarita has announced the launch of its first-ever Wellness Expo, a community-centered event dedicated to promoting health, wellness and personal development throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 13. The event will not only be a fun charity event, it also offers "something for everyone."
Harrison Scott, the foremost authority on the historic Ridge Route, tells the story of the road that united California in this episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History."
A benefit concert will be held in honor of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident and LASD officer who died in the line of duty in an explosion Friday, July 18 at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles.
As Mayor of Santa Clarita, it brings me great pride and excitement to share that William S. Hart Park has officially joined the City’s park system. For generations, Hart Park has been a cornerstone of childhood memories and community traditions.
1963
- Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story
]
In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department's programs or how to apply.
Every school year brings new opportunities for growth, learning and connection. As a long-time resident of Santa Clarita and someone who has worked closely with schools and families throughout my career, I understand how important it is for our students to start the year with confidence.
I appreciate Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued on Wednesday, July 30, which restores local control over important land use matters, like Senate Bill 9, in high fire severity zones.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events is bringing back Country Night, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Tickets are on sale for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 14th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show to be held Saturday, Sept. 13 at Hyatt Regency, Valencia.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host the 2025 Inspire Summit, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 at James T. Ventress Clubhouse.
Santa Clarita native Sam Anderson will be the bassist for Jesse Detor at Lollapalooza in Chicago, performing on Friday. Aug. 1 on The Grove Stage.
At just 10 years old, Serenity Grace Russell, a student at Castaic Elementary School, is already making an impact. A proud California native and rising fifth grader, Russell represented her state at the prestigious International United Miss pageant on July 19, and earned the title of International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025–2026.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge" by artist Demi Sedrakyan, is on view through Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Valencia Library.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5 starting at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the success of last week’s Pet Adoption Day, held at Bridgeport Park, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center.
