Fourth Annual SCV Education Foundation Touch-a-Truck Seeks Sponsors

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the Fourth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Clarita Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is popular and successful each year. It is expected to attract about 3,000 attendees again this year.

Admission is $5 and children 2 years of age and younger are free.

Entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths and food trucks make this a family-friendly event.

The SCV Education Foundation would like to make an open call to anyone who would be interested in becoming a sponsor, becoming a vendor, or displaying your vehicle. All are welcome who would like to make Touch-A-Truck an unforgettable, family-friendly event.

If interested in becoming part of the event, find more information at www.scveducationfoundation.org.

If you have any questions, please contact lety@scveducationfoundation.org or call the office at (661) 678-0429 with any inquiries.

Santa Clarita Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

