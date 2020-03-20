curfew

Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 19, 2020

By Vivianna Shields | The Signal

Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.

On the Public Health’s website, it lists where all 231 cases are located. As of Thursday, a total of 5 cases are identified in the SCV.

These additional cases were not tested at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

No Comments for : Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV

    Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV

    17 mins ago
  • Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

    Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted

    41 mins ago
  • ‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed

    ‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed

    57 mins ago
  • Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19

    Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19

    1 hour ago
  • ‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26

    ‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death

    L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death

    2 hours ago
  • Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14

    Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14

    2 hours ago
  • Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases

    Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases

    3 hours ago
  • U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care

    U.S. Naval Ships Comfort, Mercy Being Deployed to Assist with Acute Patient Care

    3 hours ago
  • More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated

    More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.