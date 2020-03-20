Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SCV

Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.

On the Public Health’s website, it lists where all 231 cases are located. As of Thursday, a total of 5 cases are identified in the SCV.

These additional cases were not tested at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.