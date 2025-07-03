Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

Residents should be aware that Citrus Street will be shut down. In addition, a portion of the Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the fireworks fall zone. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Spirit of America Fireworks Show

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to attend its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. As in years past, the show will take place at the Valencia Town Center parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street. Public parking will be available at the mall, outside of the fireworks “launch zone” that will be closed off for safety. The city notes that RV parking is not allowed at the mall. For more information visit https://calendar.santaclarita.gov/event/fourth-of-july-parade-4584.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Fireworks

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia

July 4-6, 9:15 p.m.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer Fourth of July fireworks on three consecutive nights, July 4-5. You can view the Magic Mountain show from locations near the theme park, but optimal viewing is from inside the park from the Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe and Main Gate Plaza. More information: www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Like this: Like Loading...