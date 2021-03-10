Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule

FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
The abbreviated schedule, which can be viewed below, marks the regional sports network’s 25th year of providing in-depth high school coverage of CIF-SS athletics across the Southland.
FOX Sports West (soon to be rebranded Bally Sports West) will kick-off the network’s football schedule this Friday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. with two Prep Zone contests featuring Long Beach Poly at Serra, and La Habra at Mission Viejo. Prep Zone coverage continues on Saturday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. with Paraclete at Oaks Christian, and at 7:30 p.m., FOX Sports West presents the “FORD CIF-SS Game of the Week” featuring Sierra Canyon at St. John Bosco. The remaining three weeks of the schedule will be announced by March 19.
All Prep Zone games will again stream live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com.
Petros Papadakis will join Greg Biggins for all Game of the Week telecasts. Anna Connelly will serve as reporter, offering in-game updates and social media insights throughout the night.
Prep Zone streaming coverage will feature Tony Moskal, Chris Rix and Brock Vereen rotating to provide color commentary; while Dave Caldwell (who is also the public information officer for the William S. Hart Union High School District), Dennis Ackerman, David Gascon and Fred Salas rotate to deliver play-by-play throughout the season.
Returning to the weekly lineup, FOX Sports West will present the “Garry Paskwietz Player of the Game” award following every FORD CIF-SS Game of the Week telecast. Created in 2019, the award honors Paskwietz, who was widely considered one of the foremost authorities in Southern California football recruiting for over 20 years.
To stay updated on all things related to CIF-SS coverage on FOX Sports West and Prep Zone, follow @PrepZone on Twitter for game highlights, schedule updates, original features and more.
The first three weeks of the FOX Sports West and Prep Zone CIF-SS football schedule is attached.
About CIF Southern Section
The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section (CIF-SS) is the governing body for high school athletics in most of Southern California and is the largest of the ten sections that comprise the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). Its membership includes most public and private high schools in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and central and southern Santa Barbara counties CIFSS’s offices are located in Los Alamitos. Founded in 1913, the CIF Southern Section includes over 565-member public and private high schools and is by far the largest CIF section. Three of the ten CIF sections are individual current or former public-school districts (Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland). The Southern Section’s membership includes all private schools located within the service area of the LAUSD, which includes almost all of the city of Los Angeles plus some adjacent areas outside the city limits. If the CIF Southern Section were a state association, it would be the 10th largest in the United States.
About FOX Sports West
FOX Sports West – a Sinclair-owned regional sports network – is the local destination for the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Kings and the CIF Southern Section. Together, FOX Sports West and sister network Prime Ticket present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, the regional networks produce over 600 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of original programming every year. For CIF-SS insights, telecast schedules and highlights follow @PrepZone on Twitter.
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, "Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience."
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 880 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 145th death, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green-light to maskless indoor gatherings among fully vaccinated people.
The Master’s University and Seminary announced Friday that its board of directors had selected longtime professor Abner Chou as interim president of TMUS following the resignation of Sam Horn on February 26.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after his blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia planned to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday to SCV educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework focused on activities that can be conducted outdoors with consistent masking which will take effect April 1.
The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.