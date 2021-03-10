Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule

FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.

The abbreviated schedule, which can be viewed below, marks the regional sports network’s 25th year of providing in-depth high school coverage of CIF-SS athletics across the Southland.

FOX Sports West (soon to be rebranded Bally Sports West) will kick-off the network’s football schedule this Friday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. with two Prep Zone contests featuring Long Beach Poly at Serra, and La Habra at Mission Viejo. Prep Zone coverage continues on Saturday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. with Paraclete at Oaks Christian, and at 7:30 p.m., FOX Sports West presents the “FORD CIF-SS Game of the Week” featuring Sierra Canyon at St. John Bosco. The remaining three weeks of the schedule will be announced by March 19.

All Prep Zone games will again stream live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com.

Petros Papadakis will join Greg Biggins for all Game of the Week telecasts. Anna Connelly will serve as reporter, offering in-game updates and social media insights throughout the night.

Prep Zone streaming coverage will feature Tony Moskal, Chris Rix and Brock Vereen rotating to provide color commentary; while Dave Caldwell (who is also the public information officer for the William S. Hart Union High School District), Dennis Ackerman, David Gascon and Fred Salas rotate to deliver play-by-play throughout the season.

Returning to the weekly lineup, FOX Sports West will present the “Garry Paskwietz Player of the Game” award following every FORD CIF-SS Game of the Week telecast. Created in 2019, the award honors Paskwietz, who was widely considered one of the foremost authorities in Southern California football recruiting for over 20 years.

To stay updated on all things related to CIF-SS coverage on FOX Sports West and Prep Zone, follow @PrepZone on Twitter for game highlights, schedule updates, original features and more.

The first three weeks of the FOX Sports West and Prep Zone CIF-SS football schedule is attached.

About CIF Southern Section

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section (CIF-SS) is the governing body for high school athletics in most of Southern California and is the largest of the ten sections that comprise the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). Its membership includes most public and private high schools in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and central and southern Santa Barbara counties CIFSS’s offices are located in Los Alamitos. Founded in 1913, the CIF Southern Section includes over 565-member public and private high schools and is by far the largest CIF section. Three of the ten CIF sections are individual current or former public-school districts (Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland). The Southern Section’s membership includes all private schools located within the service area of the LAUSD, which includes almost all of the city of Los Angeles plus some adjacent areas outside the city limits. If the CIF Southern Section were a state association, it would be the 10th largest in the United States.

About FOX Sports West

FOX Sports West – a Sinclair-owned regional sports network – is the local destination for the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Kings and the CIF Southern Section. Together, FOX Sports West and sister network Prime Ticket present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, the regional networks produce over 600 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of original programming every year. For CIF-SS insights, telecast schedules and highlights follow @PrepZone on Twitter.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...