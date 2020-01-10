Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment

Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Albadawi was killed when his car reportedly collided with another vehicle, before being sent down a roadside embankment Newhall Ranch Road and West Rye Canyon Road, according to Sarah Ardalani, a public information officer with the Coroner’s Office.

The collision was first reported at around 3:30 p.m. and originally came in as a traffic collision with people trapped, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At the time of the collision, officials said the Frazier Park man’s car had flipped multiple times, “sustaining heavy damage.” Paramedics pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

“Two vehicles were involved and one went down the embankment,” said Supervisor Leslie Lua with the Fire Department, who added that an ambulance was initially requested, and then canceled.

Some of the westbound lanes on Newhall Ranch Road were closed as deputies conducted their investigation into the crash.