Frazier Park Woman Charged with Felony Narcotics Sales

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman only identified as a Frazier Park resident on felony narcotics charges at a Newhall Park and Ride lot Monday night.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“If you’re sitting in your vehicle at a park and ride in the middle of the night, it’s only normal that patrol deputies may check on you to make sure everything is okay.

“That was the case on Monday night when deputies passed through the Newhall Park and Ride and observed a woman with a man in a parked vehicle.

“Due to the hour of the night, they made contact to see if everything was ok. Although the couple claimed everything was fine and said they were waiting for car parts for an engine problem, deputies couldn’t help but notice the bag of heroin sitting in the vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, deputies found a large quantity of narcotics in the car — along with a digital scale.

“The adult female was arrested on charges of felony narcotics sales and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s jail.”