Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 18
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year
| Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022

Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10.

He was presented with the award by Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Meredith Thomas.

The award acknowledges Gruchalla’s tireless work with the Eternal Valley Memorial Park’s annual Memorial Day event, honoring veterans who have given their lives in service to the country.

A familiar face throughout the Santa Clarita Valley for his volunteer work, Gruchalla has volunteered for numerous nonprofits including the SCV Child & Family Center. He also has announced at the SCV Fourth of July Parade and emceed the main stage the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Gruchalla served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He served one year in Vietnam, from July 1967 to July 1968.

An advocate for United States military veterans, Gruchalla’s service in the SCV has included the SCV Veterans Memorial Committee and assistance to the the Veterans Historical Plaza Committee.

He has also served on the board of directors for the Pacoima Veterans Day Memorial event and volunteered at the Sepulveda VA Medical Center.
Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 additional deaths and 22,688 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 60,980 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County
LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hiring. This summer, the department aims to hire over 250 new lifeguards to work at 30 aquatic facilities, all across L.A. County.
LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards
Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled
Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita "regretfully" is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, reported Santa Clarita PIO Carrie Lujan in a statement released to the press.
Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled
LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services
With COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County at high levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will temporarily pause in-person services starting Tuesday, Jan. 18.
LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services
Feb. 3 Winter Games Trivia Contest at The Cube
Put your knowledge to the test with Winter Games Trivia on the second day of Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022.
Feb. 3 Winter Games Trivia Contest at The Cube
COC Citizens Oversight Committee Affirms Audits of College Bond Spending
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
COC Citizens Oversight Committee Affirms Audits of College Bond Spending
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year
Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10.
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year
Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is now accepting applications for the annual Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarship. Deadline is March 30, 2022.
Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship
Smyth Drive Office Building in Highridge Business Park Sells for Over $2.6M
A 7,383 square foot freestanding office building located at 28015 Smyth Drive in Valencia recently sold for $2,675,000.00 announced Executive Vice President Randy Cude and Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
Smyth Drive Office Building in Highridge Business Park Sells for Over $2.6M
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Impulse Music Hosting Open Mic Night
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is hosting an Open Mic Night free to all ages, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Impulse Music Hosting Open Mic Night
Jan. 19: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting and public hearing via Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 19: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Jan. 19: Hart School District’s Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Jan. 19: Hart School District’s Regular Meeting
SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
Jan. 18: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 18: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 201st Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 201 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 201st Death
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
SCVNews.com
