Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year

Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10.

He was presented with the award by Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Meredith Thomas.

The award acknowledges Gruchalla’s tireless work with the Eternal Valley Memorial Park’s annual Memorial Day event, honoring veterans who have given their lives in service to the country.

A familiar face throughout the Santa Clarita Valley for his volunteer work, Gruchalla has volunteered for numerous nonprofits including the SCV Child & Family Center. He also has announced at the SCV Fourth of July Parade and emceed the main stage the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Gruchalla served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He served one year in Vietnam, from July 1967 to July 1968.

An advocate for United States military veterans, Gruchalla’s service in the SCV has included the SCV Veterans Memorial Committee and assistance to the the Veterans Historical Plaza Committee.

He has also served on the board of directors for the Pacoima Veterans Day Memorial event and volunteered at the Sepulveda VA Medical Center.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...