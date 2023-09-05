Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery

“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.

The Gallery will be open Monday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Morrison is from an Italian and Spanish background and has been doing watercolor for less than a year. In 2015, she received recognition for her work in a floral category in a local art event. Morrison enjoys discovering the wonders of watercolors. She also enjoys finding real pleasure in painting. Her dream is to see one of her paintings as a mural on of the walls of the city of Santa Clarita.

Come and meet Morrison at the Artist Reception on Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SCAA Sixth Street Gallery.

For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

