Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery

“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
The Gallery will be open Monday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Morrison is from an Italian and Spanish background and has been doing watercolor for less than a year. In 2015, she received recognition for her work in a floral category in a local art event. Morrison enjoys discovering the wonders of watercolors. She also enjoys finding real pleasure in painting. Her dream is to see one of her paintings as a mural on of the walls of the city of Santa Clarita.
Come and meet Morrison at the Artist Reception on Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SCAA Sixth Street Gallery.
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
